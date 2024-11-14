Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 14: Ruhi regains consciousness; Guilt takes over Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 14: Today’s episode begins with Ruhi regaining her consciousness. Manish, Swarna, and Surekha ask her to say something. She has trouble breathing and Rohit calls the doctor. On the other hand, Kiara, Charu, and Aaryan play with Abhira’s baby. Abhira tells Armaan that she is worried about Ruhi, if she was in her palace, she wouldn’t have come out of the trauma of losing her baby.

Surekha informs everyone that Ruhi is conscious, but she is having difficulty breathing. Abhira and Armaan rush to see her. Ruhi sees Abhira holding the baby. She closes her eyes. Abhira asks Ruhi not to lose hope and fight. The doctor comes and asks everyone to go out.

The doctor congratulates the Poddars and says Ruhi’s condition is better, but she has assigned a nurse to monitor her continuously. Manish says BSP is lucky for Ruhi as it is he who brought back her consciousness. Abhira says little BSP cannot wait to play with his maasi. Rohit gives a little box to BSP as Manish holds him in his lap. He says it’s from his uncle and aunt. Abhira says giving a gift is not enough, he also needs to give lots of love to him.

Manish says BSP should go back to his father now and Rohit brings forward his hands. Vidya notices. Then Manish gives him to Armaan. Kaveri asks Abhira and Armaan to go to sleep and put the baby to sleep as well. Rohit leaves saying he will go to Ruhi.

Armaan talks to Ruhi about the baby

Armaan goes to Ruhi holding the baby. He apologizes to her for snatching away what belongs to her. He says when the baby grows up and finds out the truth, he will hate Armaan and he doesn’t know what to do then. He cries.

Abhira wakes up hearing a baby crying. She sees BSP sleeping and hears a baby outside crying. She runs towards the door and finds it locked. She slams the door asking to let her go to her baby. Armaan wakes her up. Abhira says she had a dream that her baby was away from her. Armaan says new mothers often worry about such things.

Abhira talks about how the little one’s arrival brought light and love to her life. She asks him how he feels to be a dad. Armaan worries thinking about BSP. He says he should be happy, but he is unable to be happy.

Kaveri asks Vidya to stay away from Armaan's baby

Manish, Kajal, and Vidya prepare the baby’s ubtan and kajal for the naming ceremony. Kaveri comes and asks Vidya to make protein laddus for Abhira as she needs strength to recover. Vidya hesitates. She scolds her saying she cannot swallow her pride even after Abhira gave birth to a baby.

She tells Vidya not to do anything for her grandson if she cannot forgive his parents first. She assigns Kajal and Manisha all the work. Abhira takes care of the baby but fails to fold the cloth. Vidya looks from the outside. Kaveri goes in and asks Manisha to help Abhira.

Abhira says she is a bad mom as she doesn’t know how to take care of her baby. Kaveri asks her not to be too hard on herself as some mothers often take a lifetime to learn their duties. Vidya hears them. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar

