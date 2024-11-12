Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 12: Armaan agrees to Rohit’s request to accept his baby; Abhira learns about Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 12: Today’s episode begins with Armaan asking Abhira to give a little BSP to Rohit. He reveals the child she is holding is Ruhi and Rohit’s baby. Fate has taken away their BSP from them. Abhira is shocked. She asks Rohit to stop joking. Armaan says she should accept the truth.

Armaan tries to take the baby from Abhira. Abhira breaks down and tries to hold on to the little one. Armaan gives him to Rohit. Abhira runs after Rohit and falls. Armaan holds her and she loses consciousness.

Armaan stops thinking and sees Abhira holding the baby. Rohit says the baby is happy with his mother. Armaan doesn’t say anything.

Manish sees Ruhi unconscious on the bed. He says she used to make excuses and lie on the bed to skip school. She is doing the same this time and asks Ruhi to open her eyes. They notice the baby’s crib is empty. Manish and Swarna wonder where Ruhi’s baby is. Kaveri thinks about the nurse’s statement that they could save only one of the Poddar babies.

Rohit's request to Armaan

Rohit requests Armaan to accept the baby as their own. Armaan says Rohit hasn’t changed, in childhood he used to share his toys with him and now he is giving away his most beautiful toy. He hugs Rohit and says he cannot be such a selfish elder brother and take away his baby.

Rohit says Ruhi is in a coma and if Abhira comes to know the truth about losing BSP, she will fall sick and doctors have advised not to give her stress. He says he will make Ruhi understand when she regains consciousness and they can try for a baby again, but with Abhira’s complications, she should not try to conceive again. He says this is the only way to complete their family.

Manish asks the doctor about Ruhi’s baby. She says if they spoke to Armaan and Rohit. They say they haven’t got the chance to speak with them. The doctor says Ruhi also had similar complications during the delivery. Rohit enters and says the doctor couldn’t save the baby. Everyone is shocked.

Manoj and Sanjay distribute gifts to the needy. Madhav thanks them and receives a call from Kaveri. Vidya decorates Ruhi’s room for the baby’s arrival. Madhav delivers the bad news. She breaks down and Manisha screams.

Kaveri meets Armaan and Abhira. She holds the baby and cries. As Abhira questions her, she says this is tears of happiness. Abhiira asks them about Ruhi and her baby. They remain silent. She says she wants to meet them.

Armaan and Kaveri say Ruhi is resting and she can meet her later. She forces her way out of the room and finds out Ruhi is in a coma. She breaks down and says she and Ruhi can raise BSP together. She asks her to open her eyes and see the baby once. The episode ends here.

