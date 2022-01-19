EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz reveals being attracted to Rashami Desai ‘only as a friend’

One of the most shocking evictions of Bigg Boss 15 was that of Umar Riaz. Fans are still heartbroken and upset with it. Well, after coming out of the house, Umar sat down to have an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein he poured his heart out about a lot of things, from the unfair eviction to the love and support he has been receiving after coming out. But, the one thing that every Umar fan is eager to know is about his relationship with Rashami Desai.

When Umar Riaz was asked about the fact that fans have already been shipping the two together and that for them, Umar and Rashami Desai are already a couple, so if this hype creates a kind of pressure on their bond, to this, the ex BB 15 contestant replied, “Even after Bigg Boss 13 they started shipping us together and they made ‘UmRash’ already since then but we never used to talk. People would make videos already but we never had a chat and we met once and had chat on WhatsApp. In these 2 years we hardly have had a conversation. Because I knew she was friends with Asim and she supported Asim in that season to ek aisa hota hai na ki a friend has come because I knew nobody and built a relationship from the scratch in the show. So when Rashami came it was like a friend from outside has come.”

Talking further about their bond Umar Riaz said, “Our friendship has grown inside the house. I would keep it as only friendship till now. I wouldn’t term it as ‘we are in a relationship’ coz waisa kuch hai hi nahi, we are just friends.”

When we asked him if he is attracted to Rashami, Umar instantly replied, “No, only as a friend.” Well, it looks like Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai indeed are just friends. What do you think about their bond?

