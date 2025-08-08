Selena Gomez ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ to Marry Benny Blanco, Reveals When Wedding Planning Will Begin

Selena Gomez is looking forward to becoming Mrs. Benny Blanco. The singer and actress opened up about her upcoming wedding plans during an appearance on Therapuss with Jake Shane on Wednesday, August 6, sharing that she “couldn’t be more excited” to marry her fiancé.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on December 11, 2024, after dating for about a year. The couple first met while collaborating on the song I Can’t Get Enough in 2019 as per PEOPLE. Although most of the planning is still ahead, Gomez made it clear she feels confident about her decision. “I just have never really felt so sure about something,” she said.

When will Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco start wedding planning?

For now, both Gomez and Blanco are focused on their individual careers. “We’re in the middle of our own personal endeavors,” Gomez shared. “Once those wrap up, we’ll get into all the nitty-gritty of planning the wedding.”

Blanco shared similar thoughts when he appeared on the same podcast a month earlier. At the time, he said, “We’re working on so many things that we haven’t even had time to get into it, but we’re so excited.”

Gomez also shared how their professional partnership turned into a relationship. After working together, she jokingly asked Blanco to “hook [her] up with anybody he knew that was cute.” Instead, Blanco invited her to one of his “dinner nights” with friends. “The next thing you know, we’re dating,” Gomez said.

Blanco was initially hesitant. “He was terrified in the beginning because he’s like, ‘It’s work and it’s comedy and people are gonna get mad,’” Gomez recalled. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t give a s---, kiss me.’”

Here’s what Selena wants for dessert at the wedding

When it comes to wedding desserts, Gomez already has one preference in mind. In a Rare Beauty interview clip, she revealed, “My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy.” She isn’t interested in having a large wedding cake, but she is open to a small one for tradition’s sake so she and Blanco can “freeze” it.

While the exact wedding date remains under wraps, it’s clear both Gomez and Blanco are eager for the next chapter. For now, fans can expect the couple to focus on their projects before diving into wedding planning.

