Dashavatar Box Office: Dilip Prabhavalkar's suspense drama records better second week than first, makes Rs 16.65 crore in 14 days

Dilip Prabhavalkar’s suspense drama, Dashavatar is holding up well at the box office. Opened with Rs 50 lakh, the movie continues to ensure a higher figure on its consecutive 13th day today. The film collected Rs 8.15 crore in its opening week, followed by a steady run in the second week.

The movie crossed the Rs 10 crore mark on Day 9, when it witnessed a spike of 140 percent. Following its second weekend of Rs 5.65 crore, the suspense drama added Rs 2.95 crore to the tally, making the second week Rs 8.50 crore. Of which, an estimated Rs 55 lakh came on the second Thursday.

Dashavatar registers better second week than in the first

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar registered a better second week than the opening week. It recorded a hike of 4 percent this week as compared to last week. The total box office cume of Dashavatar in two weeks now stands at Rs 16.65 crore net at the Indian box office.

Based on the current trends, the Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer should aim for a good jump in the third weekend as well. The movie is expected to clock over the Rs 20 crore net mark by the end of its third Sunday.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 0.90 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.10 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore 8 Rs 0.90 crore 9 Rs 2.15 crore 10 Rs 2.60 crore 11 Rs 0.80 crore 12 Rs 0.80 crore 13 Rs 0.70 crore 14 Rs 0.55 crore (est.) Total Rs 16.65 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

