Newswrap, September 24: Pawan Kalyan's OG storms box office, Mohanlal kicks off Drishyam 3 to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 release date

A lot happened today (September 24) in the entertainment world. While Mohanlal kicked off his most anticipated movie, Drishyam 3, Rajinikanth dropped a big update on Jailer 2. Icing on the top was Pawan Kalyan's dominance at the box office ahead of its grand release. Here's a look at the top newsbreaks of the day.

Pawan Kalyan's OG records the biggest previews of all time in India

The Pawan Kalyan starrer OG (They Call Him OG) scripted history by recording the biggest previews of all time at the Indian box office. The movie touched Rs 20 crore mark in pre-sales for paid premieres; actuals can be higher. It has surpassed the previous record holder, Pushpa 2.

Mohit Suri reunites with Saiyaara producer Akshaye Widhani and YRF

After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Mohit Suri has reunited with Producer Akshaye Widhani and Aditya Chopra for his next directorial. Like Saiyaara, the next Suri film will also be a musical romantic drama. The casting begins once the script gets locked.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein teaser to be out next week

The much-awaited teaser of Tere Ishk Mein starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon is set to release in the coming week. It will be attached to the prints of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Mohanlal kickstarts Drishyam 3 with a pooja ceremony

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have officially reunited and begun work on the third installment of the Drishyam franchise. The actor attended the Pooja ceremony today in Kerala.

Rajinikanth shares an update on Jailer 2 release date

As per The Economic Times, Superstar Rajinikanth confirmed that Jailer 2 will be released on June 12, 2026. The actor said it to the media at Chennai airport after returning from a key shooting schedule in Kerala.

