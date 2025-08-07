Selena Gomez is Grateful to Have Bonded With Taylor Swift While Dating Jonas Brothers: ‘Best Thing We Got Out of Those Relationships’

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were once in a relationship with the Jonas Brothers. While the pair broke up after dating briefly, the Only Murders in the Building star and the musician went on to become best of friends.

The actress-singer made an appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, where she talked about their bond and how she maintained her friendship with the singer over the past 16 years.

Gomez went on to reveal that she stuck with Swift through the ups and downs of life.

Selena Gomez on her friendship with Taylor Swift

While sitting down with the podcast host on the latest episode, Selena Gomez shared that “Taylor [Swift] and I dated the Jonas Brothers.” She added, “I dated Nick, and she dated Joe. And everything was cute; we were young. We all know and love each other now, and it’s so cute. We don’t know what we were doing—she and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet.”

Moreover, the Love On crooner added that she was just 15, while the Grammy-winning singer was 18, when they dated Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively. The Monte Carlo actress went on to share that she and Swift bonded over breakups, as most of the girls do, and that got them closer.

Meanwhile, Gomez and the musician first crossed paths in 2008, and in conversation with the podcast host, the actress shared that before Swift’s hit track Love Story was released on public platforms, it was approved by her.

She explained, “I believe ‘Love Story’ was the first song she had ever played for me, and it wasn’t released yet.” Gomez continued, “Yeah, I was in a hotel room, and I remember it vividly. It was just one of those songs I instantly heard and thought, ‘This is one of the most beautiful songs ever.”

As for Selena Gomez, the actress is set to tie the knot with Benny Blanco in September, as mentioned by the media reports. Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, are on the guest list.

