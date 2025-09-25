Jolly LLB 3 Opening Week Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's film collects Rs 72 crore in 7 days, needs miraculous jump ahead

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is losing momentum after an impressive opening weekend of Rs 51 crore net. The movie dropped significantly on its first Monday, and since then, it has followed a downward trajectory, except on Tuesday, when it experienced a boost due to discounted ticket fares.

Estimates suggest that the courtroom comedy drama has registered another drop on Thursday, collecting Rs 4.40 crore, bringing its opening-week box office cume to Rs 71.90 crore net in India.

Jolly LLB 3 needs strong trends in second weekend

Though the opening week figure of Jolly LLB 3 isn’t bad, it is definitely underwhelming, considering its promising weekend debut. Moreover, it remained behind Sitaare Zameen Par and Raid 2, despite recording a favorable word-of-mouth.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial now needs a miraculous comeback with strong jumps in the second weekend. Since there is no significant Hindi release this weekend, the movie has good chances of luring the audience to the cinemas. If the film manages to record healthy trends ahead, it will stand a chance to enter the Rs 100 crore net box office club.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.40 crore(est.) Total Rs 71.90 crore (est.)

Jolly LLB 3 will face Homebound and OG Hindi-dubbed this weekend, while Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be on the third next weekend. All in all, the movie has a clean run for one week until the arrival of the Gandhi Jayanti weekend releases.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

