7 Bollywood mystery thrillers to watch on OTT that will keep you hooked till the last scene

Several genres of Bollywood movies are released almost every week. But, there is a separate fanbase for mystery thrillers and only films with intriguing stories and solid plot twists can get the fans hooked. It is not an easy task to make a film that stands out in this genre. But if you are looking for some of the best in this category, then here are 7 movies that you can pick from.

Advertisement

1. Drishyam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Sharan, Tabu

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Ajay Devgn’s character in the film goes beyond imagination to get his family out of a big tragic situation that could otherwise get them all in trouble. He uses his wisdom and cunning brain to create a story that everyone believes, and his family walks free from a sin that his daughter has committed.

2. Haseen Dillruba

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane

OTT platform: Netflix



The story is about a young married lady who has an extramarital affair with a man who later leaves her. She then realises her love for her husband, who then teams up and takes revenge on the other man. Unfortunately, the man dies during a fight with the husband-wife duo, and the twists that follow on how the couple saves them are what will get you hooked.

3. Andhadhun

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

OTT platform: Prime Videos

Advertisement

The story revolves around a blind pianist who allegedly witnesses a murder but his silence turns everything dark.

4. Kahaani

Cast: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saswata Chatterjee

OTT Platform: Prime Videos

A pregnant Vidya Balan arrives in Kolkata in search of her husband. At first what appears to be a normal missing person’s story turns out to be deeper than expected with a truck full of suspense and twists.

5. Gupt

Cast: Bobby Deol, Kajol, Manisha Koirala

OTT Platform: Prime Videos





The 1997 film still remains one of the best mystery thrillers of Bollywood. The story revolves around a man who is caught for murdering his stepfather, but he escapes jail with the help of his lover and is on a mission to prove his innocence.

6. Kartik Calling Kartik

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone

The film revolves around a man who suffers from schizophrenia with dissociative identity disorder. He gets a phone call every morning that commands him what to do, and he follows the order. But later on, learning the truth about his mental health, he seeks professional help.

Advertisement

7. Talaash

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji

Aamir Khan’s character is a police inspector who is trying to solve a murder case while dealing with his own personal grief. In this process, he discovers several hidden truths and manages to make sense of his current life.

ALSO READ: Aneet Padda reveals she and Ahaan Panday cried together on last day of Saiyaara shoot: 'What we were doing for this whole year…’