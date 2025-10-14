De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan lock horns once again for a hilarious rollercoaster rom-com ride

Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screens with the much-awaited sequel film, De De Pyaar De 2. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the movie is based on a story written by Luv Ranjan.

The sequel will see Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Ashish Mehra, but this time, tasked with winning over Ayesha’s parents, played by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 trailer is here

The trailer opens with Ayesha Khurana (played by Rakul Preet Singh) revealing to her parents that she has met someone, but clarifies that he is older than her and also a divorcee. However, being progressive parents, they agree to meet Ayesha's partner.

Soon, her parents are introduced to Ashish, which sets off a quirky and humorous tale of romance, age-gap dynamics, and the challenge of impressing the in-laws. As tensions rise, Ayesha's father introduces a younger and more "suitable" groom, stirring up drama and complications in the already chaotic relationship. Will Ashish be able to win over Ayesha's parents? And will the couple unite? These questions lie at the heart of this fun-filled sequel.

Along with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi reprising their roles from the first installment, De De Pyaar De 2 introduces new cast members, including R. Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Sanjeev Seth, and more in key roles.

Watch De De Pyaar De 2 trailer:

At the trailer launch event, Ajay Devgn cracked a joke, connecting De De Pyaar De 2 with his earlier film Shaitaan. He quipped, “Shaitaan mein Maddy meri beti leke chala gaya tha, aur isme main uski beti leke jaa raha hoon!” (In Shaitaan, Maddy took my daughter. In this one... I'm taking his!)

Ajay Devgn’s work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the lead role in the comedy film Son of Sardaar 2, a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film featured the story of a cheerful and well-meaning man who tries to help a couple get married by posing as a war hero to the groom’s parents.

Looking ahead, Ajay is expected to appear in upcoming films like Dhamaal 4 and Ranger.

