FACT CHECK: Akshay Kumar is NOT doing Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake with Dil Raju and Anees Bazmee

Akshay Kumar was recently reported to be headlining the Bollywood remake of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. While these reports were widespread, Pinkvilla has learned that the Bollywood superstar will not be a part of the project.

Akshay Kumar is NOT remaking Sankranthiki Vasthunam

According to our sources, Akshay Kumar is not remaking Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Initially, there were rumors that the actor might collaborate with producer Dil Raju to remake the film in Hindi, with Anees Bazmee directing. However, this is not true. The actor had watched the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer some time ago, purely as a cinema lover, and has no intention of remaking it. That said, Akshay and Anees Bazmee are indeed in talks for a potential collaboration on a different project.

“Akshay has multiple films lined up, including Haiwaan, Bhagam Bhaag 2, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, along with a couple of other projects that are being kept under wraps. He had seen the Venkatesh film a while back as a cinema lover, but he’s not doing the Hindi remake. In fact, he has been meeting Anees Bazmee for another collaboration,” revealed a source.

Additionally, the actor is also working on two more projects that are currently kept under wraps.

More about Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Sankranthiki Vasthunam follows the story of YD Raju, a former IPS officer who now leads a quiet life in a village with his wife. However, when a high-profile kidnapping case arises, his ex-girlfriend, who happens to be the investigating officer, seeks his help.

As they team up to solve the case, his wife, growing suspicious of her husband's loyalty, decides to join them. The film unfolds into an entertaining blend of action and comedy.

In addition to Venkatesh, the movie stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in prominent roles. It also features a strong ensemble cast, including Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and several others.

Akshay Kumar’s recent film

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the lead role in Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi. The legal comedy-drama marks the third installment of the successful franchise, with both actors reprising their roles from previous films.

The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. It has received generally positive reviews from critics.

Next, the actor is set to appear in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

