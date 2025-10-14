Salman Khan's aura is unmatchable in black sherwani as he turns showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis

As popular fashion designer and film director Vikram Phadnis completed a glorious 35 years in the industry, Salman Khan walked the ramp for him as the showstopper. The actor made the event truly special with his natural swag and royal walk, which, of course, everyone is a fan of!

Salman Khan donned a traditional sherwani, screaming regality with every detail. The black-colored outfit stood out with intricate golden and red floral embroidery. The actor paired it with a matching black kurta and pajama, flaunting a royal look.

Vikram Phadnis holds immense respect for the Sikandar actor. In one of his 2016 interviews with OnManorama.com, the designer credited his success to Salman Khan. He also revealed how Bhaijaan changed his life in 10 minutes. Vikram said, "I'm what I am today because of Salman Khan. You don’t know how interesting your life can turn one fine day. And my story began right there, on that night when Salman Khan called me up late at night and said, 'Come to Lonavala in 10 minutes'. I had no option but to run, and he awaited me with a simple reply - 'You are my designer from today'."

Several Bollywood celebs graced the event in their best outfits, adding glam to the fashion show. Celebs who attended the event are- Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Bashu, Divya Dutta, Karishma Tanna, Ronit Roy, Shalini Passi, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Agnigotri, Alvira Agnihotra, Alizeh Agnihotri, Esha Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Nushratt Bharuccha, Malaika Arora, Chunky Panday, Kabir Khan, Sikandar Kher, Sussanne Khan, and others.

For the unversed, Vikram started his career as a choreographer and established himself as a fashion designer. Best known for traditional clothing, Vikram left costumes to try his hand at filmmaking. His last film as a costume designer was Salaam-E-Ishq. He directed one of the Marathi cinema's highest-rated films, Hrudayantar, in 2017. He later helmed Smile Please in 2019, which is now being remade in Hindi as well. Phadnis is now planning to balance both fashion and filmmaking. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Vikram said, "I want to do one film a year and put out a collection."

