Aneet Padda reveals she and Ahaan Panday cried together on last day of Saiyaara shoot: 'What we were doing for this whole year…’

Saiyaara has been a surprise package this year in terms of box office records and the love it has received from the audience. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight stars after the release of their movie. Be it their acting skills or chemistry, everything was loved by fans. Now, in the first-ever interview of the on-screen couple, the actress revealed how they were in tears on the last day of the shoot.

Aneet Padda recalls fond memories from Saiyaara sets

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Aneet Padda recalled the shooting days of Saiyaara. She revealed that both she and Ahaan Panday were crying on the last day of the shoot. “Everyone kept saying, ‘There’s so much more to do, you guys are going to have cover shoots and things to do after this, you will meet,’ but the point was, what we were doing for this whole year, that’s over,” she said.

Further, the actress quipped that she started enjoying this film, and for 3 years before that, she had terrible anxiety and depression. Talking about the best scenes from Saiyaara, according to her, Aneet said, “The best scenes that the two of us did are the scenes where we didn’t complicate it too much. There was no over-intellectualising of anything."

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday dating rumors

Ever since the film was released, there have been rumors of an affair between Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. These rumors intensified after the success bash of the film. Several videos from the Saiyaara success went viral on the internet. In one such clip, Ahaan was seen planting a kiss on Aneet's forehead and giving her a side hug.

For the unversed, social media is abuzz with off-screen romance between Ahaan and Aneet since the movie's release. Fans circulated several videos of the two sharing adorable moments and enjoying their bond. However, it is worth mentioning that the Saiyaara pair has neither accepted nor denied the rumors.

