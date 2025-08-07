Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Net Worth: Is she second richest actress after Juhi Chawla with Rs 900 crore fortune?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a part of Indian cinema for 28 years, was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan: II. Meanwhile, Aishwarya has been away from Bollywood for the last seven years. Her last Hindi release was Fanney Khan (2018). Despite not being active in movies, the former Miss World is counted among the richest actresses in India. She holds the second position in the list.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys a net worth of Rs 900 crore

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who grabbed eyeballs with her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, is the second richest actress in India. Reportedly, she has an estimated net worth of Rs 900 crore.

Aishwarya charges a hefty fee for her movies. Reportedly, the remuneration of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress is usually in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore per movie. Her performance in major productions in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema has contributed significantly to her earnings.

Her substantial wealth is a result of a highly successful and diverse career spanning several decades.

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the second richest actress after Juhi Chawla?

As of 2024, Juhi Chawla is the richest actress in India. As per the Hurun Rich List last year, the Yes Boss actress reported a net worth of Rs 4600 crore. Aishwarya Rai holds the second position in the list.

The list was followed by Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone.

Aishwarya Rai’s brand endorsements and investments

Aishwarya’s fortune is built on multiple pillars beyond just her film roles. The 51-year-old beauty queen earns a significant portion of her income from endorsing high-end Indian and international brands.

She reportedly charges Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore per day for her endorsements.

The global icon is the face of numerous high-end Indian and international brands, from luxury watches and jewelry to cosmetics.

Aishwarya Rai is married to Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are her in-laws.

Aishwarya made her film debut with the Tamil movie Iruvar in 1997. She is best known for movies like Jodha Akbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Devdas, Dhoom 2, and others.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by (Times of India and Hurun Rich List). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

