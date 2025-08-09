Rajkummar Rao reveals how being an 'outsider' helped his career: 'Not having a film background gave...'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, and there’s no doubt about it. He has ventured into a variety of genres, including horror, comedy, drama, and romantic comedies, and has excelled in each role. Rao has garnered a dedicated fan following that admires his adaptability and talent. He never fails to impress with his performances. In a recent interview, he mentioned how "not having a film background" helped him to explore freely.

Rajkummar Rao reveals that being an outsider helped his career

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rajkummar Rao credited his outsider status in Bollywood for allowing him to experiment freely and discover his unique voice. He explained that without a film background, there were no expectations for him to follow a certain path, which has made him proud of his journey. He emphasized that his outsider status helps him stay grounded.

He stated, "Not having a film background gave me the freedom to find my own voice. There were no expectations to follow a path. I am very proud of my journey and would not trade it for anything else. And it definitely helped me stay grounded."

Looking at his recent films, Rao has deliberately chosen diverse genres to explore. Whether it’s the horror film Stree, the action-gangster movie Maalik, or the comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf. When asked if he consciously selects different genres of films to escape stereotypes, he replied, "Yes, very much so."

The Stree 2 actor elaborated how he has always wanted to explore different kinds of stories and characters, as it helps him to keep his work real and exciting.

Speaking about his professional life, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Maalik opposite Manushi Chillar. The actor’s never-before-seen rugged gangster avatar was praised by everyone. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Rao has teamed up with Shoojit Sircar for a two-hero comedy film. The actor will kickstart the shoot for this film towards the end of 2025. The second lead actor for Shoojit Sircar is yet to be finalized.

Also, Rajkummar will be seen playing the lead in Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic. The shooting for this movie is scheduled to begin in January 2026. Reportedly, this film will release in December 2026.

