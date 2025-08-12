Param Sundari Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romance to last monologue on South Indians packs a punch

The wait is finally over! Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to dazzle audiences with their electrifying chemistry in the upcoming rom-com Param Sundari. Since the release of the teaser, fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer, and their patience has paid off! The trailer for this highly awaited film has just dropped on social media.

Param Sundari Trailer

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Kerala, this cross-cultural love story beautifully showcases elements of tradition and modernity. What is truly impressive here is the fresh pairing of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, whose on-screen rapport has already set social media abuzz.

The film revolves around the love story of Param (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and Sundari (portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor). Imagine what unfolds when a dapper Punjabi lad from Delhi crosses paths with the vibrant beauty of Kerala, Sundari. Their journey promises to be filled with laughter, romance and more.

Watch Param Sundari's trailer here-

The trailer begins with Param and Sundari discussing their respective intimate moments in life. Param's flirtatious skills contrasted with Sundari's traditional values add a lot of drama to the story. It seems Param is a guest at Sundari's house, and their connection starts with conflicting opinions.

Param is a Bollywood enthusiast, but Sundari is all about simplicity and wildness. A group of people attempting to attack Param during Sundari's wedding sequence features prominently in the trailer. However, the highlight is Sundari, aka Janhvi's, monologue at the end, narrating the differences between South Indian states, languages and actors.

Sundari says, "Kerala - Malayalam - Mohanlal, Tamil Nadu - Tamil - Rajnikanth, Andhra Pradesh - Telugu - Allu Arjun, Karnataka - Kannada - Yash."

She can be heard criticising Param and his friend for not understanding the basic differences in this.

Now that the trailer is out, excitement is at an all-time high as everyone looks forward to watch Sidharth and Janhvi's lively romance in theatres.

About Param Sundari

Originally slated for a July 25 premiere, Param Sundari has been rescheduled and will release in theatres on August 29, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota and presented by Dinesh Vijan, this film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor as in lead roles. Fans are counting down the days until they can witness this love story on the big screen.

