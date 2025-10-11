Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 gets a release date, check motion poster inside

Ever since it was revealed that Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De has been renewed for a sequel, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. The film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and others, has finally got its release date. The fun sequel is all set to hit the theatres on November 14.

De De Pyaar De 2 New Poster and Release Date

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to share the new motion poster on his Instagram handle. In the motion poster, we can see Ajay Devgn driving a car with Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta and others. Sharing this poster, the makers announced the release date as November 14.

As per the caption, we can assume that the sequel will revolve around the story of how Ajay’s character meets Rakul’s parents and tries to impress them. The caption reads, “Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval?”

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan reunite after Shaitaan

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will reunite in De De Pyaar De 2. Luv Ranjan and team have roped in Madhavan to play a key role in the film.“Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan had a horrific face-off in Shaitaan, and now, come 2025, the duo will again lock horns in De De Pyaar De 2. However, this time around, their on-screen chemistry will have a complete makeover, as the face-off will have a lot of comic undertones,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, R Madhavan is also seeing De De Pyaar De 2 as a welcome change in his intense filmography. “Madhavan has not delved into a light-hearted rom-com since the Tanu Weds Manu Franchise, and he readily embraced the opportunity to come on board DDPD 2.

The makers are bringing in a fresh energy to the film, and both the leading men are excited for this face-off in the sequel to 2018 romantic comedy,” the source added.De De Pyaar De 2 will take off from the point where the first part ended, and the sequel will chronicle comic events in the family of Rakul Preet Singh arising out of the relationship between a 50-year-old Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and a 26-year-old Ayesha (Rakul).

