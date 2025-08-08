Meet Shakya Akhtar: Farhan Akhtar's 25-year-old daughter who graduated from England and is the 'smartest in the clan'

Shakya Akhtar has turned a year older today. Born to filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and his former wife, celebrity stylist Adhuna Bhabani, Shakya stays away from the limelight. Here’s all you need to know about the birthday girl.

Shakya Akhtar shares a close bond with dad Farhan Akhtar

Shakya Akhtar, who shares a close bond with her dad Farhan Akhtar, often spends time with him. They have been photographed together on various occasions, be it her birthday or important life events.

On Friday, Farhan shared a picture of himself with his daughter Shakya to wish her a happy birthday. In his Instagram post, the 120 Bahadur actor penned a sweet caption for her. “Eight days a week…love you Shakya…happy birthday…so proud of the person you’ve grown up to be,” Farhan wrote in his caption.

Shakya Akhtar comes from a prominent and highly influential family in the Indian film industry. Her paternal grandparents are renowned screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar and his former wife, actress Honey Irani. She is also the niece of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Shakya Akhtar is a graduate from England

Shakya completed her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Farhan Akhtar's 25-year-old daughter then moved to the United Kingdom for higher studies.

Shakya graduated from Lancaster University in England in 2023. Her graduation ceremony was a family affair. Shakya's parents, Farhan and Adhuna, and her grandparents, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, and Shabana Azmi, attended the event, showcasing the close bond within the family. Farhan's wife, Shibani Dandekar, was also present there back then.

Farhan Akhtar had posted pictures of her graduation ceremony on Instagram back then. Zoya Akhtar, who was absent from the graduation ceremony, called her niece the 'smartest in the clan' in the comment section.

When Farhan Akhtar called Shakya Akhtar a 'strong independent woman'

In one of her birthday posts, Farhan Akhtar referred to his daughter as a "strong, independent, fierce woman". The filmmaker-actor also called her "one of the biggest joys" of his life.

Shakya Akhtar is the elder daughter of Farhan and Adhuna. Akira Akhtar is her younger sister. Shakya is an avid social media user and is often praised for her keen sense of fashion. She also sports tattoos on her body.

Farhan Akhtar married Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. The former couple announced their separation after 16 years in 2016 and got divorced in 2017.

