Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's father Sunder Singh Jolly passes away at 88

Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera's father, Sunder Singh Jolly, has passed away today, August 7, 2025. As per the reports, he was battling cancer. Shera's late father left for a heavenly abode at the age of 88. His last rites will be held at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai today.

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera issues a statement after his loss

According to a report by NDTV, Shera has issued a statement after his father's demise. "My father Shri Sunder Singh Jolly has left for heavenly abode today. The last journey will start at 4 PM from my residence, 1902, The Park Luxury Residences, Off Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai (sic)," his statement read.

Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with Shera, is yet to react to the news.

Shera celebrated his father's 88th birthday in March this year

The tragic news comes a few months after Shera celebrated his father's 88th birthday. On March 21, Shera took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of himself and his family.

In his post, he called him the "strongest man" and his "inspiration". "Happy 88th birthday to the strongest man my God my father, my inspiration! Every bit of strength in me comes from you. Love you dad always!" his caption read.

Shera also wished him on Father's Day last year. The celebrity bodyguard dropped a picture in which he was seen carrying his dad in a wheelchair.

A brief about Shera's journey

Born as Gurmeet Singh Jolly, Shera has been serving superstar Salman Khan for three decades since 1995. He is the personal bodyguard and head of security for the Sikandar actor.

In an old interview with Livemint, Shera once opened up about how Sohail Khan asked him to be his brother Salman's personal bodyguard in the 90s. According to the celebrity bodyguard, Sohail called him, as he wanted someone to go with Salman for shows. The actor-producer was impressed with Shera, and he started working with the superstar.

Apart from his association with Salman, Shera runs a security firm called Tiger Security. He was in charge of Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber’s security during his concert in Mumbai that took place in 2017. Shera also handled security for Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves during his Mumbai visit in the 1990s.

