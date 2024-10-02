Govinda Bullet Injury: Tina Ahuja opens up on dad's health status; requests fans and media to keep him in prayers

On October 1, 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling his revolver. The incident happened around 4:45 AM as he was checking the gun before leaving town. The actor and Shiv Sena leader is now recovering at Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. His daughter, Tina Ahuja, shared an update, saying that he is doing well and requested that the media and fans keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

Govinda's daughter gave a health update about her dad and said, "Papa’s getting better, god has been kind. Aap sab log please unhe apne prayers me continuously rakhiye. Sab kuch theek hai abhi ICU se he has come back to the normal ward and everything is good and now he is healthy and happy." (Dad is getting better; God has been kind. Please keep him in your prayers continuously. Everything is fine now; he has come back from the ICU to the regular ward, and everything is good. He is now healthy and happy.)

After the incident, Govinda shared a voice note to reassure the media and his fans about his well-being. In the message, he expressed his gratitude for the support he received, mentioning that he was shot but that the bullet had been removed, thanks to the blessings of his parents and guru.

Recent reports suggest that Govinda was interrogated by the Juhu Police in connection with an accidental self-shooting incident. Reports suggest that the actor informed the police that the revolver was unlocked when he was cleaning it, which resulted in a misfire. He noted that the firearm was 20 years old.

Advertisement

According to police sources, preliminary findings indicate no foul play; however, they still have doubts about Govinda's account. The authorities may summon him for additional questioning shortly.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, has also been questioned by the police, and her statement has been recorded. The investigation is still ongoing.

The actor is expected to be discharged from the hospital later this week. Several Bollywood stars, including Raveena Tandon, David Dhawan, and Shatrughan Sinha, have visited him during his stay.

ALSO READ: Govinda's Bullet Injury: Police not convinced with actor's story of accidental shooting; rules out foul play: REPORT