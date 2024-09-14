Govinda’s wife Sunita admits what she goes through to be a hero’s wife: ‘Dil mein itna bada patthar rakhna padega’

Bollywood star Govinda's immense fan following needs no proof. The actor still maintains a great persona and screen presence even when he is not very active in the film industry. While recalling his superstardom among female fans, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, shared numerous interesting anecdotes and how she sacrificed a lot of things to sustain their marriage.

In a recent podcast, Timeout With Ankit, Sunita reminisced about how female fans used to drool over Govinda, scream his name, and faint in concerts. She underlined that being an actor's wife is tough as one must bear many things. “To be a hero’s wife, aapko dil mein itna bada patthar rakhna padega,” said Sunita.

Sunita mentioned that she never felt insecure about Govinda getting female attention by consoling herself that he came to her in the end. “Mereko farak nahi padta. You have to be very confident in yourself. Abhi aadmi hai woh, aap aisa nahi bol sakte gaay hai koi aadmi. Hota hoga..! Theek hai na, ghoom fir ke raat ko ghar hi aa jata hai na. (He is a man. You can’t say he is a cow. Things might be happening. It is okay; he returns home at night.).”

Sunita Ahuja highlighted a weird incident when a female fan of Govinda pretended to be a maid and worked in their house for 20 days. Though Sunita was young and naive, but got suspicious of her as that girl used to stay up late at night and wait for Govinda. “I thought that she looked like she was from a well off family. I told my mother-in-law that she didn’t know how to do the dishes or clean the house. I was young at that time, but I was suspicious. She used to stay up late and wait for Govinda. I was stunned,” said Sunita.

Advertisement

Sunita further expressed that when she did a background check on her, she learned that the girl was eventually a minister's daughter. “She then cried to us and confessed she was Govinda’s fan. Then her father came and brought four cars with him. This is the kind of fan following Govinda had,” concluded Sunita.

For the uninitiated, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja dated for three years before tying the knot in 1987, a year after Govinda debuted in the film industry. However, the duo hid their marriage for over a year, fearing the setback of being a leading actor.

ALSO READ: 9 Govinda and Shakti Kapoor movies: Coolie No. 1 and more films of Raja Babu and Nandu Sabka Bandhu