Style Check: Janhvi Kapoor rocks body-hugging tracksuit while Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps it effortless at airport

Indian actresses' approach to fashion has significantly evolved over the years, with a growing emphasis on outfits that are both stylish and comfortable. Gone are the days when they would opt for heavy and elaborate attire, even for casual outings. Now, comfort is a key consideration, especially for travel, promotions, shoots, and everyday life.

Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently aced the comfort game with their latest public appearances. Do check out their looks below.

Janhvi Kapoor steps out in a body-hugging tracksuit

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai today. The young actress was clicked while she exited her car at a shoot location. Janhvi looked stunning in a comfortable-yet-chic outfit. She wore a plain grey tracksuit and added an oomph factor with a pair of sunglasses.

The Param Sundari actress carried a brown handbag in her hand. She kept her hair open.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opts for effortless look at the airport

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked by the paparazzi at the arrival area of an airport on Friday. Samantha flaunted her casual look at the airport. The Super Deluxe actress wore a black and white printed floral tunic with black trousers.

She had her black handbag on her shoulders. Samantha carried her mobile phone in her hand while walking outside the premises. The diva completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in movies?

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film, Param Sundari. She is romantically paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra for the first time in the movie.

Janhvi also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Buchi Babu Sana's Telugu movie, Peddi, with Ram Charan Tej. Her last theatrical release was Devara: Part 1, which hit the screens in 2024.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, has the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram in the pipeline. Interestingly, it marks Samantha's production debut under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She was last seen in the 2023 Telugu movie, Kushi.

