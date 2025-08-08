Was Waheeda Rehman's alleged closeness with Guru Dutt the reason behind his broken marriage with Geeta Dutt? His wife was 'suspicious'

Guru Dutt is remembered as one of the greatest filmmakers in Indian cinema. He helmed 8 Hindi films in his career, out of which some gained cult status over the years. Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool are considered his best works.

While the professional front of the actor-filmmaker remains unparalleled, his personal life was filled with emotional turmoil. But, did you know that Dutt's alleged closeness with co-star Waheeda Rehman allegedly broke his marriage with wife Geeta Dutt?

Guru Dutt and Geeta Dutt's trouble in paradise- How it all started

Filmmaker Guru Dutt tied the knot with playback singer Geeta Roy (later Dutt) on May 26, 1953. They were engaged for three years and overcame family opposition to their marriage. The former couple had three children: two sons, Tarun and Arun, and a daughter named Nina.

It is believed that their marriage was strained by several factors, including their contrasting personalities and demanding work schedules, especially Dutt's engagement with his films, given how he kept his work ‘first’. His close bond with co-star Waheeda Rehman also played a major role in driving them apart and contributing to their broken marriage.

Geeta Dutt was 'suspicious' of every actress Guru Dutt worked with

Guru Dutt's sister, Lalitha Lajmi, once opened up about his and Geeta Dutt's marriage. As reported by ETimes, Lalitha shared that both of them were brilliant artists. However, they faced constant friction in their relationship.

Talking about Geeta, Dutt's sister said that she was "suspicious" of every actress he worked with. As a wife, Geeta would keep a tab on her husband "all the time". Lalitha recalled that there were "frequent quarrels" between them.

All about Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman

Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman shared screen space in classics like Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and Chaudhvin Ka Chand. Dutt and Rehman's on-screen chemistry was widely admired by the audience. Their off-screen relationship grew into a profound personal bond.

Waheeda Rehman considered Guru Dutt her mentor, and their love and admiration for each other was evident. In an interaction with author Nasreen Munni Kabir for Conversations with Waheeda Rehman, the veteran actress once shared that for Guru Dutt, work came first and then wife and children.

After Dutt's demise, Waheeda Rehman married the late actor Shashi Rekhi. The 87-year-old actress now lives in Mumbai.

