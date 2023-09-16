EXCLUSIVE: Waheeda Rehman credits Dev Anand for bringing her on board for Guide: ‘The original directors didn’t want me’

A few days ago, the Film Heritage Foundation announced a unique festival titled 'Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young’ that pays tribute to the timeless entertainment icon. To commemorate the legendary Dev Anand’s 100th birthday, the two-day weekend celebrations held jointly in association with NFDC-NFAI (National Film Development Corporation Of India- National Film Archive Of India) and PVR Inox, will be conducted on 23rd and 24th of September. Audiences will get an unmissable opportunity to watch Dev Anand’s iconic films restored by NFCDC-NFAI on the big screen. Waheeda Rehman, who has starred with Dev Anand in several films, has shared interesting anecdotes from the time when they were shooting for Guide.

Waheeda Rehman credits Dev Anand for bringing her on board for Guide

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Waheeda Rehman said, “Guide me main thi, its because of Dev himself. Wo to producer the hi. Aur pehle se unhone mujhe contact kiya tha. (I was in Guide because of Dev Anand himself. He was the producer and he had contacted me for the role). She added that unfortunately, the original directors of Guide- Chetan Anand and Tad Danielewski- didn’t want her in the film. “They didn't like me, for whatever reason. Maine kaha 'Dev, aapke dono directors mujhe nahi pasand kar rahe. Problem ho jayegi. Aap kisi aur ko le lijiye. (I told, ‘Dev, both your directors don’t like me, and it will pose a problem. Please cast someone else.’) He said, 'Are you crazy? No, I am the producer. Meri marzi hai main kisko lu, nahi lu.'

When Dev Anand asked Waheeda Rehman what makes her think the directors don’t like her, she told him to ask his publicist-cum-friend Amarjeet, who was present in meetings with the directors. She said that Amarjeet agreed it’s very evident that they don’t like her. “Amarjeet ne kaha haa this is very clear both of them kuch na kuch kahenge aap ke liye. Swimming costume mein ek scene hai, knowing that I'm not going to wear. Tad kehne lage 'there's going to be a very hot love scene in the bed'.”

Waheeda Rehman said that when she told Dev Anand about what Tad said, he replied, 'Pagal hai? Tumko maalum hai main nahi karunga. Wo tumko darane ki koshish kar rahe hain. Ab aapki marzi, aap soch lo. I'm there. (Are you crazy? You know I won’t do it. They are trying to scare you. Now it’s up to you to decide. I’m there).” She added, “Tad to wahi rahe, Chetan Anand wo badal gaye, and Vijay Anand aa gaye.”

Waheeda Rehman on working with Dev Anand

Waheeda Rehman recalled that it was extremely comfortable working with Dev Anand and that there was no starry air around him. "It was so comfortable working with him. Very casual, very charming. Kisi ke bhi saath. Kabhi ek baar bhi feeling nahi di ki main star aaya hu set pe,” she said.

Advertisement

Speaking about the film festival 'Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young’, Waheeda Rehman said that she is extremely happy that 60-70 years later, Dev Anand’s old films will be screened in theaters. “I can’t really believe ki 60-70 years ke baad ye purani filmein hain, wo bade parde pe dikhaye jaa rahe hain. Aur youngsters dekhna chaah rahe hain, yeh taajjub ho raha hai aur khushi bhi ho rahi hai. (I’m surprised and happy to see that youngsters want to watch these films)” said Waheeda Rehman.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor remembers ‘forever young’ Dev Anand in special post; ‘In my best moments and my worst…’