10 healing K-dramas to soothe your soul: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Welcome to Samdalri, and more

In a world that often rushes by in a blur of responsibilities and chaos, finding moments of solace is essential, and when it comes to solace, K-dramas have a way of providing us with the same in a way that soothes our spirit and warms our heart. Within the vibrant world of K-dramas lies a sanctuary, an escape from a tiresome reality. These ten K-dramas are not just simple stories, they are heartwarming journeys filled with love, laughter, and important life lessons.

Whether you're seeking comfort, an escape, or simply a reminder to find beauty in life's ordinary moments, these dramas promise to give you the same and enwrap you with a tender embrace to heal your soul from within.

10 K-dramas to watch when you need to escape and heal:

1. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Nestled in the serene seaside village of Gongjin, Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a delightful saga of love, friendship and community. It follows the story of Yoon Hye Jin ( Shin Min Ah), an ambitious dentist who moves to the countryside to start her new clinic. There she meets Hong Du Shik (Kim Seon Ho), the village handyman whose charm and occupations knows no bounds.

Amidst the salty sea breeze and the warmth of a close-knit community, begins a love story that will melt your heart into a puddle and leave you wanting for more.

2. Summer Strike (2022)

Summer Strike follows the beautiful journey of Lee Yeo Rum (Kim Seol Hyun) who moves away to a tranquil village to escape her suffocating job and the constant hustle and bustle of city life. There, she meets Ahn Dae Beom (Im Si Wan), a shy librarian who is struggling with his own past battles.

Their shared silence gives them a chance to heal together and move on from their past wounds. This drama is an important reminder to breathe, heal and rediscover yourself amidst the constant mayhem.

3. Reply 1988 (2015)

There is no other drama that wraps around a comforting blanket of nostalgia around you quite like Reply 1988 does. This drama follows the tale of five families in a close-knit neighborhood. It is an ode to simpler times, when everyday life wasn’t wrapped around an electronic screen, when the smell of home-cooked meals and the laughter of children playing in the streets filled the air.

This drama explores lasting connections and treasured memories that go beyond time, rekindling a heartfelt connection to our own past through the perspectives of youth, friendship, and family.

4. Welcome to Samdalri (2023)

Welcome to Samdalri takes us to the picturesque Jeju island where the fresh sea breeze and warm community bond provides an escape for the weary. It follows the story of Choi Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun), a photographer who returns to her hometown after a fall from grace.

After returning, she bumps into her childhood friend and ex-boyfriend, Choi Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook) as feelings change and old affections come rushing back giving way to a heartfelt second chance romance.

5. Our Beloved Summer (2021-2022)

Our Beloved Summer is a endearing tale of first love and second chances. The story follows Choi Ung (Choi Woo Shik) and Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi), once high school sweethearts who reunite after years to shoot a documentary.

This forces them to put their differences aside and take a stroll down the memory lane, leading to rekindled emotions and changing feelings. This drama gives a beautiful reminder that the heart remembers what the mind may forget, and that true love never fades.

6. My Liberation Notes (2022)

My Liberation Notes is a deep and touching journey of the Yeom siblings, Mi Jung (Kim Ji Won), Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), Ki Jung (Lee Ei), each longing to escape their monotonous existence in the suburbs.

Through their journey to find happiness and fulfilment, the drama delves into the power of self-discovery and the healing touch of love and friendship. It also leaves us with an important reminder that true liberation comes from nowhere but within.

7. When the Camellia Blooms (2019)

When the Camellia Blooms is a charming tale of romance, comedy, and mystery set in a vibrant small town, Ongsan. It tells the story of Oh Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin), a single mother who runs a bar that becomes the heart of the community.

Soon, a love story blooms between Dong Baek and Hwang Yong Shik (Kang Ha Neul). As they navigate the complexities of love and life, they cross various hurdles on their path. At the end, this drama leaves us with a touching message that love and unity can overcome challenges and illuminate even the darkest of times.

8. Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)

Hospital Playlist tells the story of five doctors who have been friends since medical school. Through their shared experiences of life, death, and everything in between, this drama paints a touching and realistic portrait of friendship, love, and the small yet significant moments that define our lives

It beautifully captures the essence of the healing power of music, camaraderie, and the unwavering support of our close ones, highlighting that even the most ordinary moments can become extraordinary when spent with the right people.

9. Our Blues (2022)

Our Blues presents a beautiful medley of interconnected stories set against the stunning backdrop of Jeju Island. Each character’s journey in the drama excellently paints the portrait of life’s highs and lows.

This spectacular cast and compelling storyline of this drama provides a wonderful depiction of resilience, healing, and the beauty of human connection amidst life’s sorrows and struggles.

10. Run On (2020)

Run On follows the intertwined lives of Ki Seon Gyeom (Im Si Wan), a national track and field athlete, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a film translator, as they navigate their careers and burgeoning relationship.

This drama beautifully explores the idea of finding one's own path and the courage to pursue it, even when it defies societal expectations. It leaves us with an inspirational message to chase our dreams, no matter what, and embrace the journey of self-discovery.

Each of these K-dramas offers sanctuary for the soul, an escape from the clamor of everyday life. Whether it's the picturesque landscapes of seaside villages, or the moments of self-discovery and healing, these dramas make themselves perfect for those seeking to heal their souls and find comfort amidst the chaos.