9 best shows like Queen of Tears: Crash Landing on You, Hometown Cha Cha Cha and more

Queen of Tears was released earlier this March and the Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer romance comedy quickly became a fan favorite among K-drama fans globally. The drama was even extended for two more episodes as the popularity grew among viewers. It tells the story of the heiress of a departmental store and her husband as they navigate a difficult marriage and try to rekindle their lost love. Here are the 10 best shows like Queen of Tears.

9 amazing shows like Queen of Tears

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi

Release year: 2021

Genre: Romance, comedy, slice-of-life

Where to watch: Netflix

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a 2021 romantic comedy starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi. The drama tells the story of a dentist who starts her practice in a seaside village. Here she comes across a local man and the two help each other heal as love blossoms.

Crash Landing on You

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, So Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun

Release year:

Genre: Romance, drama

Where to watch: Netflix

The story revolves around a rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri who lands in North Korea during a paragliding accident. Stranded in the new country, she comes across a North Korean army officer Ri Jung Hyuk who takes charge of hiding her identity and helping her get back home. The two countries have political and military tensions. Despite that, the two slowly start to fall in love with each other.

Confession Couple

Cast: Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun

Release year: 2017

Genre: Fantasy, romance, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Confession Couple (also known as Go Back Couple and Couple on Backtrack) revolves around a married couple who has been having a rough time with life. Slowly the love between them also dried out. One day they are transported back into time and given another chance at life.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romance, comedy, psychological

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is about a children’s book author who suffers from mental health problems and a community health worker at a psychiatric ward. They both are attracted to each other, and something keeps them coming back for the other. Slowly, they heal their wounds together.

Marriage Contract

Cast:

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romance, melodrama

A widowed woman is diagnosed with a possible brain tumor and so she is ready to do anything to protect her 7-year-old child. She agrees to get into a marriage contract with her boss and donate her liver to his mother in order to get her hands on enough money for her daughter’s happy life.

My Demon

Cast: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung, Lee Sang Yi

Release year: 2023

Genre: Fantasy, romance, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

My Demon revolves around a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas. The two slowly come closer and are unable to resist each other's charm.

My Love From the Star

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun

Release year: 2013

Genre: Sci-fi, romance, comedy

Where to watch: Viki

An alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago during the Joseon Dynasty and has been living here since. He has everything one could ever want and lives a perfect life. He gets to know that he only has three more months on Earth and comes across a popular actress. Love blossoms between the two.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Min Ho

Release year: 2016

Genre: Fantasy, romance, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Jun Ji Hyun is a mermaid who comes into the human world as she is swept ashore. She comes across a con artist named Heo Jun Jae and falls in love with him. The mermaid doesn't know how the human world works and hence she relies on him. Slowly they come closer to each other and their past life also starts catching up with them.

Uncontrollably Fond

Cast: Bae Suzy, Kim Woo Bin

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romance, melodrama

Where to watch: Netflix

A former couple who were lovers when they were young come across one another. But the circumstances have changed. While one is a popular actor the other produces documentaries. Though they reunite, life has other plans as the actor is diagnosed with cancer.

Conclusion

Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who also wrote for The Legend of the Blue Sea, Crash Landing on You and My Love From the Star. Additionally, Vincenzo’s Kim Hee Won and Bulgasal’s Jang Young Woo directed the project. Go Back Couple and Uncontrollably Fond are some shows like Queen of Tears.

