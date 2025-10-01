Idli Kadai Twitter Review: Read 9 tweets before watching Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer

Idli Kadai is finally out in theatres, and fans have flocked to check out superstar Dhanush’s latest venture with their hearts in their hands. Presenting the story of Murugesan, it follows his life as he goes from a 5-star restaurant employee who returns to his roots to follow the footsteps of his father, a respected man in his community of Tamil Nadu, and ends up running his idli shop. He is faced by his past as a tyrannical ex-employer, who inserts himself into his life to shut down Murugesan’s family business and instead run his own. The realization of his belongingness to his culture and fight against a ruthless man form the central theme of the movie.

The film stars Dhanush and Arun Vijay in the lead roles, with Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, P. Samuthirakani, Rajkiran, and many more taking on pivotal characters in Idli Kadai. It has premiered as of October 1, 2025, and boasts the musical tracks and background scores being worked on by GV Prakash Kumar.

Fans of Dhanush rushed in to check out the first day first show of the film, while others, curious about his exciting new project, bought tickets and have voiced their opinion online. Check out some of the most polarizing ones below.

One user praised the emotional tone of the film that only progressed as the time went on, “A Fantastic light-hearted movie which we missed in Tamil cinema for a long time. Nice first half following with heart melting second half. 'D' what a writing man. I controlled my tears in climax but I failed.” They rated it an impressive 4.88/5. With another one adding, "Idli kadai movie with the positive response. A must watch movie with the connected family emotions."

The praise followed for the lead actor, "nalla padam! Idly Kadai. The movie’s name, its characters, and whatnot-all stuck to its core-the emotions behind that one shop. Well written, the movie lures you in, which makes you emotionally connect with each scene, not forced. Dhanush, take this W [win]."

Another one called it a letdown, “Idli Kadai [is] artificial for the most part. I usually trust D [Dhanush] with the emotions in his films. Pa Paandi, Thiruchitrambalam, had emotions packed beautifully. But Idli Kadai is a letdown.”

Some praise was showered on the music score, more than the acting or writing, with one X user claiming, “Weak screenplay [thumbs down] Poor writing, Cringe romance, Forced emotions, Overacting from Dhanush. Only positive - GV [Prakash Kumar].” They gave the film a 1/5, calling it an “UTTER WASTE.”

Unfortunately, many others resonated with this opinion, “First off, below average. Dhanush's acting is okay, but the story has a very lagging, boring screenplay. Second off: Okism Arun Vijay acting worst song, poor placement, Nithiya Menon cringe performance. Overall, one of the worst movies this year.”

“First half: Arun Vijay steals d [the] show. Raj Kiran Okish. Dhanush's romance makes you cringe. Interval predictable. Second half: So lengthy. No more emotional connections. Climax is predictable. 1/5, UTTER WASTE AVPL”

A more balanced review of Idli Kadai said, “Idli Kadai: 2.5/5 Murugan’s Idli Kadai = Heart of the film. Eagle scene [is] goosebumps guaranteed! Dhanush wins as Actor + Director. A rooted tale of village life, culture & parents.” Another followed with, "Emotional touch in the first half. Right from the heart, D tried to make an honest film, and he almost succeeded in it. But it’s all done in the first half itself. The second half is vague. Usual trope. Idli Kadai - Decent."

Not all good things were said about Idli Kadai, but one thing's for sure, the film evokes emotions and is a strong attempt from Dhanush.

