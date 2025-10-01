Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com sells 20K tickets in National Chains 1 day before release

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, is releasing in cinemas this weekend. The advance booking has so far remained reasonable.

As of 11 PM (September 30), Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari sold over 20,000 tickets in the top two national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day.

With one day still in hand for the release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is likely to double its advance booking, with a good jump tomorrow. The movie is expected to close its pre-sales around 40,000 to 45,000 admissions in the multiplex chains.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari eyes a double-digit start

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor movie is likely to open in the range of Rs 10 crore to 12 crore. The direct clash with Kantara: Chapter 1 will also affect its opening day collection.

However, if the movie manages to receive a positive reception from the audience, it will see a good surge in sales for the evening and night shows. The romantic comedy drama promises a full-on entertainer, which is expected to lure the family audiences, along with the young generation.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan is returning to the screen after Baby John, which turned out to be a box office dud. Janhvi Kapoor's last ventures were Homebound and Param Sundari. The fate of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be crucial for not only the lead star cast but also for Dharma Productions.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

