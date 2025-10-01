Who is Nayanika? Know about Allu Sirish’s girlfriend as they are set to get engaged on October 31

Allu Arjun’s younger brother and actor Allu Sirish recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Nayanika, through a social media post. The couple is set to get engaged on October 31, 2025.

As the industry celebrates and congratulates the happy couple on this new chapter in their lives, let’s find out who Allu Sirish’s girlfriend is. Here’s everything you need to know about Nayanika.

Who is Nayanika?

Nayanika is Allu Sirish’s girlfriend, who comes from an affluent family. Born and raised in Hyderabad, she belongs to a family fully involved in a business venture.

Nayanika and Sirish are said to have fallen in love some time ago and are now finally preparing to make their relationship official. Reportedly, the engagement ceremony will likely take place at their home, although more details are still awaited.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s engagement announcement

Allu Sirish recently took to his social media handle to announce his upcoming engagement. The actor shared a picture of himself holding hands with Nayanika, set against the beautiful backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Sharing the post, Allu Sirish expressed how blessed he felt to make this announcement on the birth anniversary of his late grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah.

Revealing that the engagement will take place on October 31, 2025, Sirish also shared that his late grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, had always wished to see him get married. The 38-year-old actor wrote that although she is no longer with them, he believes that she is blessing them from above as they begin their journey together. He also emphasized that both their families have joyfully embraced their relationship.

Allu Sirish’s recent film

Allu Sirish last starred in the 2024 fantasy action film Buddy, Sam Anton's Telugu debut. The movie is about Pallavi, an Air Traffic Control officer, who falls into a coma after a major accident. As doctors plan to harvest her organs in Hong Kong, her soul mysteriously moves into a teddy bear. The bear lands in the home of pilot Aditya Ram, who shares a past with Pallavi.

