Rani Mukerjee REACTS to Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work shift demand: ‘Nobody is forcing anything on anybody’

Deepika Padukone’s exit from back-to-back two major movies has led to a lot of chatter in the film industry. The actress first stepped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and the reason cited was her demand for an 8-hour work shift. After a few months, came the news of her parting ways with Kalki 2898 AD’s makers for the sequel. The industry is divided over this, and while many stood in support, others spoke against it.

Now, in a recent interview, Rani Mukerjee admitted that she, too, has done something like this and worked for only certain hours sometimes. Keep scrolling to know what else she said about this entire debate.

Rani Mukerjee spoke about demanding certain working hours

Talking in a podcast with ANI, Rani Mukerjee was questioned about Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour working shift demand. In response, she said, “I have also done it where I have worked certain hours. And if the producer is okay with it, then you go ahead with the film. And if the producer is not okay with it, you don’t do the film. It’s a choice. Nobody is forcing anything on anybody. And of course, certain films require extra hours of work, but once you have planned, you can achieve whatever you want to achieve.”

Deepika Padukone’s recent fallout with Farah Khan

Recently, Deepika Padukone was in the headlines yet again after the news of her fallout with Farah Khan came out. The reports started floating after the filmmaker commented about the actress’s 8-hour work shift demands in her vlog, which fans feel was a dig at the Om Shanti Om star. Following this, it was believed that the two had unfollowed each other.

But in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Farah put a full stop to these reports and said, “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram; instead, direct message and call. We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn’t like it. Also, my 8-hour comment wasn’t a dig; it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!”

Farah further added, “No one even knows I was one of the first few people who went to see Deepika when Dua was born, not everything is done for Instagram and paps.”

She concluded by saying, “This new trend of making anything into a fake controversy has to stop!! Last week, it was that Karan and I ignored Aayush on the red carpet, when in reality we had just met him down before coming up!! It can genuinely cause problems between people; thankfully, I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this!”

