They Call Him OG Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan starrer is Steady on Weekdays

They Call Him OG remained steady on its sixth day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 9 crore approx. That brings its total box office gross in India to Rs. 177 crore approx. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is on course to collect over Rs. 195 crore in its eight-day extended first week.

Overseas, the film has accumulated USD 6.75 million (Rs. 60 crore), pushing its worldwide total to Rs. 237 crore approx.

In the Telugu states, OG grossed Rs. 7.50 crore on Tuesday, registering a drop of less than 10 per cent from Monday. Typically, weekday drops hover around 20–25 per cent, making this hold particularly strong. In Nizam, collections stayed on par with Monday as reduced ticket prices boosted occupancies, while Coastal Andhra saw only a 10 per cent decline from its already impressive Monday hold. Helping the holds is the holiday period, which became more prominent yesterday and will do so today as well.

The film is a HIT, and it could go on to become a bigger one, subject to how it holds in the coming days. The distributors of the film in APTS are going to lose heavily, but that’s due to irrational buying rather than the box office performance itself. Distributors require the film to collect around Rs. 250 crore to sail through. That, however, is irrelevant. Rs. 200 crore will be a very good outcome for the film, and the weekdays have kept it on course to reach there.

The Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 150.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 62.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 20.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 68.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 17.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 177.00 cr. United States USD 4,975,000 Rest of World USD 1,775,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,750,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 237.00 cr.

