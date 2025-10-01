Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 12: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer nears Rs 100 crore mark, records jump on 2nd Tuesday

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's latest outing, Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is near its theatrical end. The movie started on a decent note and wrapped its opening weekend with a hope of emerging as a Clean Hit for Akshay Kumar. However, it dropped on the weekdays and couldn't fight back.

After winding its opening week at Rs 71.25 crore, the movie added Rs 19.50 crore in the second weekend, with Rs 2.35 crore net coming on the second Monday.

Jolly LLB 3 records a jump on the second Tuesday due to subsidized ticket fares

Bankrolled by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 registered a decent jump on the second Tuesday, today, thanks to the discounted ticket prices. Estimates suggest that the courtroom drama has collected Rs 2.50 crore on its second Tuesday.

The total cume of Jolly LLB 3 now stands at Rs 93.00 crore net at the Indian box office. Going by the present trends, the movie is expected to wind its second week at Rs 96 crore to Rs 97 crore. It will zoom past the Rs 100 crore club in the Gandhi Jayanti weekend, while facing two new releases- Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Jolly LLB 3 is set to wind its theatrical run on an underwhelming note. While it was expected to end the dry phase of Akshay Kumar, it will end up being another average venture at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 3.65 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.50 crore 11 Rs 2.35 crore 12 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 93.00 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.