Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty's film records decent pre-sales, sells 30K tickets in National Chains

Kantara: Chapter 1 is releasing in cinemas this weekend. The much-awaited movie serves as the prequel to the blockbuster Kannada movie, Kantara (2022). Mounted on a lavish scale, Kantara: Chapter 1 has recorded a decent advance booking in Hindi.

As per the data available at 11 PM (September 30), Kantara: Chapter 1 has sold around 30,000 tickets at the top two national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The movie has one more day in hand to take the advance sales figure to a respectable figure. If it manages to record a good surge tomorrow, it will close its advance booking somewhere around 55,000 to 60,000 tickets.

Kantara: Chapter 1 to clash with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, eyes Rs 17 crore start

Backed by Hombale Films, the Rishab Shetty starrer will not have a clean run in the Hindi markets. It will have to face a direct clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The clash will definitely have an effect on both releases. However, Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to lead the box office, especially on the opening day, with a good margin.

Based on the current trends and pre-sales, Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to open in the range of Rs 15 crore to 17 crore net at the Indian box office. If the movie receives good feedback in the morning shows, it will boost its spot bookings for the evening and night shows, which can take its Day 1 collection closer to the Rs 20 crore mark, too.

The box office result of Kantara: Chapter 1 is very crucial as it is undoubtedly one of the biggest box office bets this year. While every big release has disappointed this year, it is to be seen whether the Rishab Shetty film can break this unwanted streak and emerge as a true blockbuster.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film sells 9200 tickets in National Chains