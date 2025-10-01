Tere Ishk Mein Teaser Review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is NOT an ordinary love story, AR Rahman music hits the right chord

Ever since the first poster of Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser. The film, which stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in lead roles, showcases these two in an intense and never-before-seen avatar. If you felt Ranjhanaa was the epitome of love, then dive into the world of Shankar and Mukti and feel the passion of romance and true love.

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer

Kriti Sanon looks radiant and gorgeous in the teaser. With what we can see, it appears as if the actress is gearing up for her Haldi ceremony when a bruised and drunk Dhanush arrives. The 2-minute 4-second clip lets all the viewers dive deep into the doomed world of Shankar and Mukti. Their pairing looks fresh and convincing, and we bet their never-seen-before avatars are going to leave everyone speechless.

After Raanjhanaa, Dhanush is back playing a jilted lover on-screen, only that this time it is ten times more intense and hard-hitting. The dialogues, the scenes, everything will give you goosebumps. And if this is just the teaser, then we can only wonder what the movie is going to do.

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that the teaser of Tere Ishk Mein will screen with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1.

This is the third time that Dhanush is collaborating with Aanand L Rai. The first time it was for Raanjhanaa, a film which is loved even today and also starred Sonam Kapoor. The next time was for Attrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. And now for this one with Kriti Sanon.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein music is composed by AR Rahman and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

For the unversed, Tere Ishk Mein is coming from the world of Raanjhanaa, a 2013-released cult movie, which has a separate fan base.