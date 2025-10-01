After Ladakh, Salman Khan to begin Battle Of Galwan's 2nd schedule in Mumbai on October 10

Salman Khan recently completed the 45-day marathon shooting schedule for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, in Ladakh. The actor was recently spotted returning to Mumbai with a clean-shaven look, bidding farewell to his moustache. Pinkvilla had reported that the actor will take some rest before starting the second schedule. Now, we have learnt that the actor is soon resuming the shoot.

Salman Khan to start second schedule of Battle of Galwan in Mumbai

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Salman Khan will begin the second schedule of Battle of Galwan from October 10 onwards. Reportedly, it will be the final schedule of the film, which is expected to wrap by November 2025. “After wrapping up the first schedule of the film, Salman, along with his battalion of actors, will resume the second schedule of the film in Mumbai from October 10, 2025, onwards and is expected to end by November,” as quoted by HT.

Chitrangda Singh, who is playing the female lead, will also be part of the final schedule. Most of her sequences will be with Salman Khan. The second schedule will include some crucial scenes, including romantic and emotional moments between the two leads, which will enhance the film's overall experience. The recce of the shoot has already been locked; however, the exact location details have been kept under wraps, considering Salman Khan's security.

For the unversed, Apoorva Lakhia is directing Battle of Galwan, who previously headlined Shootout at Lokhandwala, among others. It's the first time Salman Khan is playing a military officer in a full-fledged role. Earlier, he donned the army uniform for his extended cameo in Heroes (2008) and Jai Ho (2014). Battle of Galwan revolves around the 2020 India-China hand-to-hand fight, which is considered one of the bravest battles in the history of the Indian Army.

What's next for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan is yet to finalize his next movie after the Battle of Galwan. As Pinkvilla reported earlier, his next film could be either with Kabir Khan or Mahesh Narayanan. He has liked both subjects, but nothing is set at the moment. Since Bhaijaan is known for his unpredictable nature, it will be interesting to see what he picks next.

