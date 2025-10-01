What does Akshay Kumar do at Bollywood parties? Actor reveals TRUTH: ‘Sometimes I’ll pretend to…’

There may be several changes in Akshay Kumar’s personal and professional life, but the dedication and sincerity he has towards his health remain unchanged. By now, everyone is aware of his strict rules of not eating food after 6:30 PM, even if it means not eating at parties. In a recent interview with ABP, the actor confessed to pretending to raise a toast at parties but also admitted not enjoying it.

Akshay Kumar reveals not being on a restrictive diet

Imagine Akshay Kumar, one of the fittest Bollywood actors, saying that he does not follow a restrictive diet. Yes, you heard that right! The actor revealed that he eats chole puri, jalebis, and barfis. “I’m not someone who counts calories or proteins every time. I live like a normal person. But I never eat anything after 6:30 pm, not even a snack. I’ve been following this for 20 years. At parties, sometimes I’ll pretend to toast with a drink or take a bite of cake out of courtesy, but I don’t enjoy it. I haven’t had alcohol in years,” he admitted.

Talking about being lucky, Kumar added that there are so many people who are better looking, more talented and more deserving than him, but they haven’t gotten a chance yet. “That’s where luck really comes in. I’ve just been lucky to be in the right place at the right time,” he said, adding that he believes success is 70% luck and 30% hard work.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. This film was the third part of the Jolly franchise and is doing pretty well at the box office. Apart from this, the actor is collaborating with Priyadarshan on two films. One of them is the much-awaited third part of the Hera Pheri franchise, along with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The other one is Bhoot Bangla, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal again.

Pinkvilla recently exclusively reported that Kumar has started brainstorming on the script of OMG 3 along with director Amit Rai.

