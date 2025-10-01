Idli Kadai Review: Dhanush starrer is a partially entertaining family drama that ends up uncreative and melodramatic

Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 1, 2025. Written and directed by Dhanush himself, the family drama also features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, and others in pivotal roles.

If you are heading out to watch the movie in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Idli Kadai presents the story of Murugan, a youngster whose parents run a small yet famous idli shop in their village. Coming from humble beginnings, Murugan builds a career in catering and lands a job at Vishnu Vardhan’s luxurious hotel chain.

Amidst his hard work, Murugan falls in love with Vishnu Vardhan’s daughter Meera and decides to marry her. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when his father passes away. Even though he doesn’t want to cancel his wedding, he decides to return to his hometown despite threats from his fiancée’s family.

In a heated moment, Murugan calls off his marriage and retreats to his village. Once back, he decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and run their idli shop. But Meera’s brother Ashwin stands in his way, seeking revenge for tarnishing their family’s public image.

What happens to Murugan and how his rivalry with Ashwin affects the idli shop forms the crux of the story.

The Good

The biggest strength of Idli Kadai is the simple and innocent relationship shared between Dhanush’s Murugan and his father (played by Rajkiran). Both actors are known for their powerhouse performances, and this film relies heavily on their ability to deliver heartwarming moments.

Though the storyline struggles to maintain its original intent, the movie is elevated by impressive performances from the main cast. As the film progresses, Dhanush strikes a balance between portraying a timid character and stepping into the shoes of a hero in a classic good vs evil narrative.

On the technical front, Idli Kadai boasts some beautiful soundtracks composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The soulfulness of the songs and scores blends well into the narrative, offering a refreshing experience with organic music rather than tracks crafted for viral social media appeal.

Additionally, the production design, cinematography, and editing deserve special praise.

The Bad

Idli Kadai is riddled with cliches right from the start. What begins as a personal journey of self-identity and returning to one’s roots gradually devolves into a generic good vs evil conflict, lacking credible development.

As a result, many characters in Idli Kadai come off as artificial with staged emotions. The screenplay is bland and uncreative, making it difficult for viewers to connect with the characters. The lackluster writing and stale treatment force a viewer to rub their foreheads at times, making it a tiresome watch.

The execution by director Dhanush is sub-par at best, even though it is an improvement over the mess that Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) was, but the bar remains too low.

The Performances

Idli Kadai has strong performances by the ensemble cast led by Dhanush. While the Raayan actor holds together the story and prevents it from crumbling apart, veteran actor Rajkiran delivers such a nuanced and layered portrayal.

With an intense and impressive performance by Arun Vijay as the prime antagonist, Nithya Menen does a solid job as the female lead, exuding charm throughout. Moreover, Shalini Pandey also makes a commendable impact despite her limited screentime.

Watch the trailer of Idli Kadai

The Verdict

Idli Kadai is a predictable and melodramatic venture starring Dhanush in the lead role. With every nook and cranny of the story falling into textbook cliches, this film ends up being the second-best effort in Dhanush’s directorial career, after Pa Paandi.

If you enjoy sentimental family dramas set in villages, featuring a hero vs villain trope, then this film might be worth your time.

ALSO READ: Idli Kadai Twitter Review: Read 9 tweets before watching Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer