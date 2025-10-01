Rewind - The Divine Box Office Run of Kantara: A Legend in India

On the eve of the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, here’s a throwback to the divine box office run that Kantara: A Legend had in 2022.

The Rishab Shetty starrer began as a regional film with an impressive opening day of Rs. 1.70 crore in Karnataka. What followed was nothing short of divinity, as the film gained Pan India appreciation and went on to gross Rs. 361 crore, an astonishing 212x multiple.

A contributing factor to this multiple was staggered release as the film expanded to markets outside Karnataka gradually over the following weeks, but it's safe to say that had the film been released day and date nationally, it would have managed something similar. The Hindi version, which only arrived in the third week with breakout awareness, still managed a phenomenal 70x multiple of its opening day.

Following is the day-wise collection of Kantara: A Legend in India for the first eight weeks, on each of which the film collected over a crore. For the first seven weeks, the opening day remained the smallest day of the run. When a day finally dipped below the opening day, it was on its eighth Friday, and even then, by just a few lakhs.

Day Gross Friday Rs. 1.70 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 3.30 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.20 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.60 cr. Thursday Rs. 4.40 cr. Week 1 Rs. 26.60 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 6.60 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 7.70 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.80 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.70 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 4.30 cr. Week 2 Rs. 37.10 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 14.10 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 10.10 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 9.70 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 8.80 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 8.80 cr. Week 3 Rs. 75.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 7.40 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 11.40 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 13.10 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 10.60 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 10.20 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 10.50 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 8.30 cr. Week 4 Rs. 71.50 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 8.40 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 14.80 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 7.30 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 9.10 cr. 5th Wednesday Rs. 6.10 cr. 5th Thursday Rs. 5.90 cr. Week 5 Rs. 64.60 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 5.10 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 9.10 cr. 6th Sunday Rs. 11.70 cr. 6th Monday Rs. 4.90 cr. 6th Tuesday Rs. 5.60 cr. 6th Wednesday Rs. 4.00 cr. 6th Thursday Rs. 3.60 cr. Week 6 Rs. 44.00 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 3.30 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 6.40 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 2.40 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 2.30 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 2.20 cr. 7th Thursday Rs. 2.20 cr. Week 7 Rs. 24.30 cr. 8th Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. 8th Saturday Rs. 2.60 cr. 8th Sunday Rs. 3.40 cr. 8th Monday Rs. 1.30 cr. 8th Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 8th Wednesday Rs. 1.30 cr. 8th Thursday Rs. 1.20 cr. Week 8 Rs. 12.65 cr. Rest Rs. 4.75 cr. Total Rs. 361.00 cr.

ALSO READ: They Call Him OG Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan starrer is Steady on Weekdays