Rewind - The Divine Box Office Run of Kantara: A Legend in India
For the first seven weeks, the opening day remained the smallest day of the run. When a day finally dipped below the opening day, it was on its eighth Friday, and even then, by just a few lakhs.
On the eve of the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, here’s a throwback to the divine box office run that Kantara: A Legend had in 2022.
The Rishab Shetty starrer began as a regional film with an impressive opening day of Rs. 1.70 crore in Karnataka. What followed was nothing short of divinity, as the film gained Pan India appreciation and went on to gross Rs. 361 crore, an astonishing 212x multiple.
A contributing factor to this multiple was staggered release as the film expanded to markets outside Karnataka gradually over the following weeks, but it's safe to say that had the film been released day and date nationally, it would have managed something similar. The Hindi version, which only arrived in the third week with breakout awareness, still managed a phenomenal 70x multiple of its opening day.
Following is the day-wise collection of Kantara: A Legend in India for the first eight weeks, on each of which the film collected over a crore.
|Day
|Gross
|Friday
|Rs. 1.70 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 2.90 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 3.30 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 4.20 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 5.60 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 4.40 cr.
|Week 1
|Rs. 26.60 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 6.60 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 7.70 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 4.80 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 4.70 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 4.30 cr.
|Week 2
|Rs. 37.10 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 14.10 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 10.10 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 9.70 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 8.80 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 8.80 cr.
|Week 3
|Rs. 75.50 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 7.40 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 11.40 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 13.10 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 10.60 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 10.20 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 10.50 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 8.30 cr.
|Week 4
|Rs. 71.50 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 8.40 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|5th Sunday
|Rs. 14.80 cr.
|5th Monday
|Rs. 7.30 cr.
|5th Tuesday
|Rs. 9.10 cr.
|5th Wednesday
|Rs. 6.10 cr.
|5th Thursday
|Rs. 5.90 cr.
|Week 5
|Rs. 64.60 cr.
|6th Friday
|Rs. 5.10 cr.
|6th Saturday
|Rs. 9.10 cr.
|6th Sunday
|Rs. 11.70 cr.
|6th Monday
|Rs. 4.90 cr.
|6th Tuesday
|Rs. 5.60 cr.
|6th Wednesday
|Rs. 4.00 cr.
|6th Thursday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|Week 6
|Rs. 44.00 cr.
|7th Friday
|Rs. 3.30 cr.
|7th Saturday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|7th Sunday
|Rs. 6.40 cr.
|7th Monday
|Rs. 2.40 cr.
|7th Tuesday
|Rs. 2.30 cr.
|7th Wednesday
|Rs. 2.20 cr.
|7th Thursday
|Rs. 2.20 cr.
|Week 7
|Rs. 24.30 cr.
|8th Friday
|Rs. 1.60 cr.
|8th Saturday
|Rs. 2.60 cr.
|8th Sunday
|Rs. 3.40 cr.
|8th Monday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|8th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|8th Wednesday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|8th Thursday
|Rs. 1.20 cr.
|Week 8
|Rs. 12.65 cr.
|Rest
|Rs. 4.75 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 361.00 cr.
