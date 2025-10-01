Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish announces engagement to GF Nayanika in Paris, shares first pic with emotional note

Allu Arjun’s brother and popular Telugu actor Allu Sirish announced his engagement date via an official post on social media. The actor is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Nayanika, and shared that his engagement will take place on October 31, 2025.

Allu Sirish announces engagement to GF Nayanika

Taking to Instagram, Sirish expressed how blessed he feels to make this announcement on the birth anniversary of his late grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart-I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October.”

“My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. Our families have embraced our love with immense joy,” Sirish added.

Here’s the official post:

Who is Allu Sirish?

Allu Sirish is the youngest son of producer Allu Aravind and the brother of actor Allu Arjun. He made his debut in Telugu cinema as a lead actor in the film Gouravam. The social thriller directed by Radha Mohan was produced by Prakash Raj and co-starred Yami Gautam. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil.

Later, the actor appeared in Kotha Janta, directed by The Raja Saab director Maruthi. The comedy-drama, featuring Regina Cassandra as the female lead, received mixed reviews. A year later, starred in Parasuram’s Srirastu Subhamastu, a romantic comedy alongside Lavanya Tripathi, which was produced by his father, Allu Aravind.

In 2017, Allu Sirish made his Malayalam cinema debut with the Mohanlal-starrer 1971: Beyond Borders. Directed by Major Ravi, the film was the 4th installment in the Major Mahadevan film series, where Sirish portrayed the role of Second Lieutenant Chinmay.

Afterwards, he also appeared in Okka Kshanam (2017) and in 2019, he starred in the comedy-drama flick ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. The film tells the story of an Indian-origin American man forced to stay in India due to his careless lifestyle. It was a remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam movie of the same name.

Allu Sirish was last seen in the lead role in the fantasy actioner Buddy (2024), where he played a pilot who helps a woman whose soul is trapped inside a stuffed teddy bear. The movie was a remake of the Arya-starrer Teddy.

