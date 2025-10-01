3 Tamil OTT releases to watch this week: Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharaasi to Shraddha Srinath’s The Game

A new lineup of Tamil movies and shows has hit the OTT screens this week. From action thrillers to psychological web series, here is a complete list of releases you should check out.

3 Tamil OTT releases to watch this week

1. Madharaasi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay

Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Genre: Psychological Action Thriller

Psychological Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: October 1, 2025

Madhraasi is a psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The film follows the life of Raghu, a man suffering from Fregoli delusion, a rare psychological disorder where the person believes different people are the same individual in disguise.

Working as a car sales executive, Raghu falls in love with Malathy, a dental student. However, when she breaks up with him, he becomes distraught and contemplates ending his life.

Around the same time, Raghu crosses paths with NIA agent Premnath, who recruits him for a seemingly suicidal mission against a gang involved in gun smuggling. Whether Raghu succeeds in the mission and how he reunites with Malathy is explored in the movie.

2. Sahasam (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Krishna

Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Krishna Director: Bibin Krishna

Bibin Krishna Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: October 1, 2025

Sahasam is a Malayalam-language movie, now available in its Tamil-dubbed version. The story revolves around a young couple who plan to elope and get married.

However, when a criminal called Wolf gets involved in their plans, a series of chaotic and unexpected events unfold. The rest of the film focuses on whether the couple can overcome the challenges and finally marry each other.

3. The Game: You Never Play Alone

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini Tamilarasan, Bala Hasan R, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj Kher

Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini Tamilarasan, Bala Hasan R, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj Kher Director: Rajesh M. Selva

Rajesh M. Selva Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: October 2, 2025

The Game: You Never Play Alone narrates the tale of Kavya, a successful and career-driven game developer. However, when she becomes the target of brutal online attacks, the harassment begins to spill over into her real life.

As her world spirals out of control, Kavya is forced to confront misogynistic expectations in a male-dominated industry. How she fights back and reclaims her life is at the heart of this psychological thriller web series.

