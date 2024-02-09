15 best Korean pick up line to leave lasting impression

Korean pick up lines can be cheesy, flirty and fun to use. One can bank on amazing dialogues and lines when it comes to dating and flirting both online and in real life. They are great ice breakers which easily ensues laughter from the partner. Wether you are impressing someone new or stying to spice up things with your partner, these are a few Korean pick up lines which you can try using. Some of them are also famous dialogues from K-dramas which can help better the flirting skills.

Best Korean pick up lines for flirty and fun dating life

K-drama pick up lines

Ramyeon meogku gallae?

Would you like to come over for ramen?

This is a very famous dialogue which has been used in many K-dramas including What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Crash Course in Romance and many more. This line was first used in the 2001 movie One Fine Spring Day. It is a very popular dialogue and variations also include asking over someone for a cup of coffee and more.

Hokshi Messi jeoahae?

Do you like Messi

This dialogue from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo became a global sensation as people randomly asked their crushes if they perhaps liked Messi to initiate a conversation. In the drama, the best friend for the protagonist advises that men like sports and hence this question is a good conversation starter.

Advertisement

Nabi boreo gallae?

Do you want to come over and see butterflies?

This is a rendition of ‘Would you like to come over for ramen?’ which was used in the drama Nevertheless. In the drama, Song Kang invites Han Seo Hee to come to his place to see the butterflies. Han Seo Hee’s name in this drama is Nabi which means butterfly.

Neowa hamkkehan sigan modu nunbusyeotda. Nari johaseo, nari johji anhaseo, nari jeokdanghaeseo, modeun nari johatda.

Every moment with you shined. Because the weather was good, because the weather was bad and because the weather was good enough. I loved every moment of it.

The legendary dialogue from Goblin is hard to forget as these lines quickly became viral and every K-drama fan known of this dialogue. The goblin says this to his bride right before he is sure that he is about to disappear from existance which adds to the gravity of this dialogue.

Yeolsi, ilwol chil-il, i-cheon-shib-o nyeon; Naega neo hanthae bhanhan shigan

10 pm, January 7, 2015; The time I fell in love with you at first sight

The main lead of Kill Me Heal Me played by Ji Sung, says this to the female lead Hwang Jung Eum when they first cross paths. They are strangers and these are the lines that he chooses to say to her as an opener which obviously leaves her confused.

Neonun men-nal iron daeseo janya? Jikhyo jugo shipage

Why do you always sleep at places like these? Makes me want to protect you.

Kim Woo Bin’s character says these to Park Shin Hye’s character in The Heirs. He finds her taking rest outside on a table at a convenience store which makes him say these dialogues when he assumes that she can’t hear him.

Nuneul wae geureohke tteuji?

Dalli eotteoke tteuji?

Why do you stare like that?

How else should I stare?

This is dialogue from the 2020 K-drama King: The Eternal Monarch which stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. This exchange takes place when the male protagonist talks about his Korean kingdom.

Advertisement

Funny Korean pick up lines

Eodiseo taneun nemsae an na? Nae maeum bultago itjana.

Do you smell something burning? My heart is on fire.

Pigeon-hashigesseoyo? Haru jeongil jae morisogaeseo deora-dani-nikkayo.

You must be tired. You have been going around my head all day.

Jeohiyo, eolgulae phul dudeusseoyo. Beauti-ful.

Excuse me, You have some 'ful' on your face. Beautiful.

Uri eodiso mannaji anassoyo?

Haven’t we met before?

Dating app pick up lines

Ni ireumeun kkul-irago deureosseo. Neorang dalkomhan shiganeun boneul su isseu nikka.

I heard your name is honey. Because I can spend sweet time with you.

Narang sagwilrae

Will you date me?

Flirty pick up lines

Neoui yeopjariga bieoisseumyeon naega chaeugo sipeo.

I want to fill the empty seat next to you.

Jawesonghandae, jeohantae malsseum hashinneun geongayo? Animyon, ijae shijak haeyo.

Sorry, were you talking to me? If not then can you start talking to me now.

These were some of the best Korean pickup lines. But these are to be used with caution. According to whom you are talking with, the degree of formality changes and one needs to take care of it so as to not come off as rude. Additionally, they are a fun way to start a conversation or flirt but keep in mind to not make someone feel uncomfortable. K-dramas have a good dose of romance which one can refer to if looking for upping your flirting skills.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will BTS’ Jungkook join Super Bowl Halftime Show? Usher’s trailer featuring Standing Next To You sparks buzz