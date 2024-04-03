7 most anticipated thriller K-dramas in 2024: Squid Game Season 2, Sweet Home 3 and more

Squid Game Season 2, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 and many more thriller K-dramas provide excitement and action to the audience. The viewers get involved in the mystery and the story of such detective K-dramas. Thriller K-dramas like Sweet Home, Hellbound and more, not only create a mystery but also provide a spectacle with fighting and stunt scenes. Such television dramas create thrill and keep the viewers hooked for the next episode. Here is a list of some of the most anticipated thriller K-dramas.

Squid Game Season 2

The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and has marked two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P and more.

Blood Free

The science fiction thriller tells the story of a world where humanity doesn't consume natural meat anymore. BF rises to power; a company that produces meat in labs. The CEO hires an army officer as her bodyguard. The company and the CEO are met with suspicions by both insiders and outsiders. Han Hyo Joo, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Hee Joon and Lee Moo Saeng take on the main roles in the drama.

Sweet Home Season 3

Sweet Home Season 1 was released in 2020. Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do Hyun and other amazing actors play the main part in this horror drama. Strange incidents start occurring in the apartment complex where the main character moves in as people start turning into monsters. It's a fight for survival. The second season picked up from when the first season ended. In the latest season, survivors live together in the baseball stadium and try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them. Season 3 is expected to release soon.

All of Us are Dead

All of Us are Dead is a zombie apocalypse series. The second season is in the making and is expected to be released soon. It tells the story of a high school where there is a zombie virus breakout and the students are locked inside. They fight to either survive or turn into a zombie.

Hyper Knife

Hyper Knife is a psychological thriller which tells the story of the confrontation and growth of two crazy geniuses. A doctor who is fascinated by human brains turns into a murderer to know more about the human mind. Due to an incident, she faces charges of attempted murder against her teacher. Park Eun Bin will play the role of the doctor and Sol Kyung Gu will be playing the role of her teacher. Yoon Chan Young will be appearing as the bodyguard of the doctor who saves him. The bodyguard is aware of the murders the doctor commits but believes in her as a doctor.

The Tyrant

The thrilling drama revolves around a group of people who chase a biological weapon that goes missing. Kim Seon Ho will take on the role of Director Choi who unofficially heads the Tyrant Program. Cha Seung Won will play a former agent who works against the Tyrant Program. Kim Kang Woo plays the foreign agent Paul who is out to destroy the last sample of the biological weapon. Jo Yoon Soo will appear as Chae Jagyeong who infiltrates the system. The Tyrant is expected to be released in 2024. The drama will be streaming on Disney+.

Light Shop

Light Shop is adapted from the webtoon Shop of the Lamp by Kang Full who also wrote Moving. The drama tells the story of a light shop which seems ordinary from the outside. It might be a simple shop from afar but it is a place which spirits who are dead or hanging on to lives visit. These spirits have their own stories. The man who runs the shop warns a lady who buys bulbs from the store to be vary of other customers. Kim Hee Won is directing the project. He is an actor and Light Shop would be his directorial debut. The drama will feature Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Kim Seol Hyun, Bae Sung Woo and Uhm Tae Goo.

Conclusion

Thriller K-dramas are a rollercoaster ride and provide a range of emotions from sympathy to sadness and love. These K-dramas show the side of the people and their mentality and psychology as well. Additionally, they also feature the main characters with grey moral values and walk the path of crime.

