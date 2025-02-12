Alice in Borderland Season 3: NEW Still Confirms 2025 Premiere on Netflix

Alice in Borderland is getting a new season. The news can be confirmed, as Netflix recently posted an update, having all highly intrigued fans hyped up even more.

The streamer recently took to social media and posted an image of the series, also mentioning that the show will be back with a season 3.

“Alice in Borderland officially returns for a Season 3, coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer had the post captioned. In the image, one can see a dystopian city with black clouds and smoke surrounding it.

A few people being present on the terrace of a building also makes it even more intriguing. However, the poster even has an interesting detail, which is a huge hoarding that has a simple picture of a Joker on a card.

Looking at the update being shared on Instagram, many fans came forth sharing their excitement, calling the series their “all-time favorite.”

A few other users were seen posting “Hell Yeah” and also adding a flame emoji at the end of their comments.

For those who do not know, Alice in Borderland happens to be a Japanese science fiction thriller drama, a series that is based on a famous manga by Haro Aso.

While the manga has the same name, the show stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as the two allies who are trapped in an alternate and dystopian version of Tokyo. The show portrays the lives of these two people who are forced to complete dangerous missions. The game gets intriguing yet horrifying as the two have to choose the type and difficulty of their mission by playing cards.

This move in turn also extends their visa, as they are again living in a threat. Why we say this is because, if at all their visa is expired, they would be executed by lasers that are shot from the sky.