TXT’s Beomgyu and ITZY’s Yeji’s relationship rumor explained

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ITZY are popular K-pop groups who are well known by fans for their catchy music and stand-out performances. Since the groups are popular globally, it is obvious that fans are always a little curious about their personal lives. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu and ITZY’s Yeji were reported to be in a relationship last year.

Over the years, the members of the groups have been linked to various celebrities and dating rumors have circulated. None of these rumors were confirmed by their agencies.

Are TXT’s Beomgyu and ITZY’s Yeji dating?

Beomgyu and Yeji dating rumors

On August 12, 2024, a TikTok user claimed that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu and ITZY’s Yeji were confirmed to be dating. The caption read ‘best couple’ and there was an alleged photo of the two idols enjoying a date together outside at night.

The video quickly garnered millions of views and speculations surrounding the two rose. Fans were quick to congratulate the idols and many thought these rumors were true as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s dating reports were also surfacing at the same time.

Reality of the rumored photo of Beomgyu and Yeji

The video uploaded on the social media platform was fake news. There were no reports of Beomgyu and Yeji dating and it was just the video which claimed so. The photos also were not of Beomgyu and Yeji. They were in fact from the filming of the 2022 C-Drama The Oath of Love with actors Yang Zi and Xiao Zhan.

Rumors in the world of K-pop can spread like wildfire. One such rumor that captured attention involved Yeji and Beomgyu, two rising stars in the industry. Fans also noticed their interactions which made such rumors seem true. Their natural chemistry and friendly rapport led some fans to speculate about a potential romantic relationship brewing behind the scenes.

However, as with many celebrity rumors, the Yeji-Beomgyu dating speculation lacked concrete evidence. Both agencies, JYP Entertainment and BIG HIT MUSIC never confirmed the rumor. Their relationship remains friendly and professional.

Despite that, social media platforms were filled with discussions, with some fans analyzing every interaction between Yeji and Beomgyu for clues about the true nature of their relationship. Many fans shipped the idols and wished for the rumors to be true.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu and ITZY’s Yeji

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is a South Korean boy band formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. They debuted in 2019 and quickly gained attention for their youthful energy, catchy tunes, and synchronized performances. Members include Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

Their music often explores themes of adolescence, dreams, and self-discovery, resonating with a global audience. Their albums, including The Dream Chapter series and Minisode1: Blue Hour, showcase their versatility as artists. The group has garnered numerous awards and nominations, solidifying their position as one of K-pop's rising stars.

Beomgyu stands out with his charming presence and talents. Born on March 13, 2001, he joined the group as a vocalist and dancer. Beomgyu's infectious energy and endearing smile captivate fans. Moreover, his smooth vocals and expressive dance moves complement the group’s dynamic performances.

The idol is known for his playful personality and witty sense of humor. With his distinct style and dedication, he continues to evolve as an integral part of TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

ITZY is a dynamic South Korean girl group under JYP Entertainment. They debuted in 2019 and have captivated audiences with their bold concepts and powerful performances. Members are Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, each bringing distinct charisma and talent to the group.

ITZY is known for their empowering anthems and energetic choreography. They quickly rose to prominence with hits like Dalla Dalla and Wannabe which promote self-love and confidence. Their music videos often feature vibrant visuals and fierce fashion. With a growing international fanbase, ITZY continues to make waves in the K-pop scene.

Yeji shines with her undeniable talent and magnetic stage presence. Born on May 26, 2000, she is the group's leader, lead vocalist, and main dancer. Yeji's commanding vocals, precise dance moves, and charismatic aura make her a standout performer.

The idol is known for her versatility and ability to convey emotion through her performances. Her phenomenal performance and dance skills have earned her appreciation worldwide. Her stage presence and ability to express the song with her moves are stellar.

TXT’s Beomgyu and ITZY’s Yeji current relationship status

Dating rules are strict when it comes to the Korean entertainment industry. Many times, when they do reveal their relationship status, it is often met with criticism. Since neither one of them have not been confirmed to be dating each other or anyone else, it is safe to assume that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu and ITZY’s Yeji are single. In the past, they have been linked to other celebrities as well but none of the rumors have been confirmed by their agencies.