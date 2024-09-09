Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Masachika Kuze and Alya went on a date to celebrate Masachika's belated birthday last episode, where they not only created memorable moments but also discussed plans for the upcoming closing ceremony.

With the introduction of Masachika's paternal grandfather and Alya's motherfans have been left excitedly awaiting what happens next in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11. Don’t miss it, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This corresponds to 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Please note that release times may vary by location and time zone.

In Japan, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11 will air on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, Sun Television, and other networks. International viewers in India, the USA, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, and Africa can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, while those in Southeast Asia can watch it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11

As per the anime’s official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11 will be titled ‘An Unexpected Prelim.’ Masachika will be seen falling ill and informing Yuki of his absence from school.

Advertisement

Yuki, in her usual mischievous manner, will tell Alya about Masachika’s condition, prompting her to visit and take care of him. Upon arriving, Alya will find Ayano there, complicating matters. The following day, Yuki will then invite Alya as a guest on the school's midday broadcast.

This will be a challenge since Masachika, who usually supports her, is still unwell. Alya will face the difficult task of navigating this sudden event on her own, testing her confidence and ability to handle pressure without Masachika's assistance in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10 recap

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10, titled ‘Birthday Party, Much Belated,’ begins with Masachika struggling to concentrate on his studies. Alya calls him, sensing his lack of motivation.

She offers a deal: if Masachika places in the top 30 of his class, she will fulfill any request he makes, but if he fails, he must do one thing she asks. During the conversation, Alya discovers that Masachika’s birthday has already passed and feels disheartened, as she wished to celebrate it with him.

Advertisement

After exams, Masachika notices Alya's odd behavior and learns she is upset about not being invited to his birthday. He clarifies that he had no party in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10, surprising Alya, who finds it unusual based on Russian customs.

To make up for it, Masachika plans a belated celebration. They enjoy a meal together, where Alya playfully feeds him, and she gifts him a fancy mug. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10 concludes with Masachika's grandfather expressing approval of Alya, and a tense encounter with his mother.

For more details on the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian anime, stay up-to-date with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.