Black Clover Chapter 377 and 378: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Black Clover saw Ichika team up with her older brother, Yami Sukehiro, to battle Paladin Morgen Faust. Shortly after, Nacht Faust activated his four-way devil union and joined the fight alongside the Yami siblings.

Despite Morgen’s confidence in his own strength, Nacht cleverly maneuvered behind him and delivered the critical strike that turned the tide of the battle. With Black Clover Chapter 377 & 378 set to reveal the aftermath, don’t miss them to find out what happens next. Keep reading to discover the release date, the expected plot and more.

Black Clover Chapter 377 & 378: Release date and where to read

Black Clover Chapter 377 & 378 will be released together on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. As the manga is serialized in Shueisha’s quarterly Shonen Jump GIGA magazine, two chapters are released with each new issue.

Fans can access Black Clover Chapter 377 & 378 through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus and Viz Media platforms. Both services offer free access to the first three and most recent chapters. For older chapters, MANGAPlus allows free access to one chapter per user via the app, while Viz Media requires a premium subscription to access the full chapter list.

Expected plot in Black Clover Chapter 377 & 378

Black Clover Chapter 377 & 378 may focus on Nacht’s emotional reconciliation after defeating Morgen, potentially resolving his lingering guilt over his brother’s death. However, with the manga’s pattern of shifting focus after a Paladin’s defeat, attention could pivot to other Black Bull members engaged in battles against Lucius’ clones.

Characters like Vanessa, Grey, and Gauche may get moments depicting their strategies and growth as they face off against formidable enemies. Additionally, Zora’s tactical brilliance and Secre’s sealing magic might come into play, complementing Gordon’s poison-based magic.

Black Clover Chapter 377 & 378 could explore the Black Bulls’ camaraderie and their collective effort to thwart Lucius’ plans.

Black Clover Chapter 376 recap

Black Clover Chapter 376, titled Sühne, begins with Nacht reflecting on a recurring dream where he sees himself alongside Yami and Morgen in the Grey Deer squad. His thoughts turn somber as he wakes, haunted by despair.

On the battlefield, Morgen, now a Paladin, proclaims Lucius’ vision of world peace and clashes with Yami. Morgen uses his enhanced dark magic to counter Yami’s Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash and follows up with a barrage of light magic beams, overwhelming Yami’s defenses.

Yami notes that Morgen’s current strength surpasses even Lucius in Black Clover Chapter 376. Ichika intervenes, encouraging Nacht with insights about Yami’s inspirational impact on the Clover Kingdom.

Determined not to let Yami fight alone, she combines her Dark Yojutsu with Yami’s magic in a powerful joint spell, Dark Combo Spell: Black Heavens, to redirect Morgen’s attacks. Nacht then joins the siblings in his hybrid form, combining their powers to cast Dark x Dark x Shadow Magic: Walpurgis Night.

During the powerful exchange, Nacht ultimately pierces Morgen with his sword in Black Clover Chapter 376, bidding a sorrowful farewell and resolving to carry his pain indefinitely.

