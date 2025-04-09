Black Clover Chapter 379-380: Release Date Confirmed, Final Arc Heats Up with Asta and Yuno vs. Lucius; Everything We Know So Far

​The highly anticipated return of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga is set to make a comeback with Chapters 379 and 380 in Shueisha's Jump GIGA Spring 2025 issue. With this, the release dates of the chapters have also been confirmed. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming outings of Black Clover.

As the series progresses through its final arc, the focus will be on the climactic battle between protagonists Asta and Yuno against the formidable antagonist, Lucius Zogratis.​

Black Clover will return with chapters 379 and 380 on May 2, 2025, in the Spring 2025 issue of Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine. The announcement appeared in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 19, and each chapter will feature a lead-color page. Fans can read the new chapters officially on VIZ Manga and the Shonen Jump app.

So, Black Clover transitioned from the weekly serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump to the quarterly Jump GIGA magazine to allow Tabata more time to develop the concluding chapters with the depth and quality the finale deserves. Because of this, the fans will now experience longer intervals between chapter releases, but each installment has more substantial content.

In the previous chapters, it was seen that Asta and Yuno united their strengths to confront Lucius, showcasing their growth and determination. Despite their combined efforts, Lucius's resilience indicated that the battle was far from over.

As the series approaches its conclusion, speculation regarding the ultimate fate of the Clover Kingdom and the resolution of Asta and Yuno's longstanding rivalry. The narrative's progression suggests that fans can anticipate a blend of intense action and character development, hallmarks of Tabata's storytelling.​

While the manga reaches its climax, the status of the Black Clover anime remains uncertain. The anime adaptation concluded with Episode 170, leaving several plot threads unresolved. There is hope among fans that the anime will resume adapting the manga's final arc, potentially after the manga's completion, to provide a comprehensive conclusion to the animated series. ​

