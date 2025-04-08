One Piece Chapter 1146: Straw Hats Face Gunko; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read, and More
With Holy Knight Gunko now aboard Colon’s ship, the Straw Hats must protect the boy in One Piece Chapter 1146. Don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘Wildfire in Forest Sector 2, Branch Route 8,’ Zoro, Sanji, and Goldberg defeat a Groggysaurus to feed Loki, using a powerful combo attack. Goldberg’s shield, Nash, is revealed to be a Homie created during a battle against Big Mom.
Loki, injured from an encounter with the God's Knights, refuses to reveal information about Shanks, instead recalling his failed attempt to join Rocks D. Xebec. Meanwhile, Jinbe extinguishes a dangerous fire with a sea cloud technique, saving the children. The chapter ends with Gunko appearing on Colon’s ship.
One Piece Chapter 1146 is expected to open with Gunko confronting the Straw Hats. Her demeanor may change upon noticing Brook, but the tension will remain high. A battle could break out, potentially ending in Colon’s capture, which may serve to limit Scopper Gaban’s influence.
The chapter will then return to Luffy’s group, where Loki may elaborate on his cryptic comment regarding Hajrudin’s father. The chapter is likely to end with the beginning of a flashback showing Loki’s youth and his deep ties to Rocks D. Xebec.
According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1146 is scheduled for release on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, April 20 for most international readers. However, readers should note that the exact release time may vary depending on their time zone.
To read One Piece Chapter 1146, readers can access it through official platforms such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, fans can also find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 21.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
