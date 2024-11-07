Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode of Blue Lock Season 2, Yoichi Isagi thought about his trance-like state and his evolving understanding of his abilities. Fans also learned more about Reo Mikage, who was determined to prove his value to Nagi. During the match, Reo even showed off his new skill, ‘Chameleon.’

Later, Sae Itoshi approached Hirotoshi Buratsuta with a request to recruit a player for the U-20 Japan team. Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 6 is set to have more developments in store, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

In Japan, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to air on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. It will debut on TV Asahi’s new IM Animation programming block and will later be available on channels like BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

For domestic viewers, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 6 will be streaming on platforms such as Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, where it will be available with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 6

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 6 is expected to begin with the match between the Blue Lock Eleven and Japan's U-20 team. The match is set as the ultimate test for Ego’s chosen players, so fans can look forward to a high-stakes game.

In Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 6, viewers will learn about the Blue Lock substitutes and Japan U-20’s starting lineup. This will include the role Ryusei Shidou plays after his unexpected addition to the U-20 team.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5 recap

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5, titled ‘Flow,’ sees the tryouts reach their peak. Shidou clashes fiercely with Rin, leading to Ego's firm intervention. Following this, Ego announces that the selection process is over, and the lineup for the U-20 match will be revealed within hours.

In a conversation with Anri, Ego outlines his strategic plan, focusing only on the most compatible players rather than individual talent alone. Ultimately, Rin is selected as the lead scorer, and the lineup is revealed.

It is as follows: Gagamaru as goalkeeper, Aryu and Niko as center-backs, Chigiri and Bachira as full-backs, with Karasu in defense and Otoya and Yukimiya in offense. The offense is bolstered by Nagi and Isagi in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 5, the latter designated to support Rin.

Shidou is excluded due to his lack of team compatibility, stirring even more tension as Ego announces that Itoshi Sae will join U-20, but only if Shidou does. Sae’s entry and Shidou's intense rivalry with Rin set up a rather fierce confrontation in the upcoming match.

