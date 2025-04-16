Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 3: Belle Continues Her Nomad Path; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Bye Bye, Earth Season 2, titled ‘Entreaty: A Paradise that Entrusts Death,’ saw Gwyn reveal Ginbuck tasked him with enacting a "paradise shift." He urged others to question the kingdom after discovering its healing ashes come from improperly buried corpses. Kernel Collins entrusted him with a sword and the mission to find its pair.

Belle fended off bullies and later told Bennett she planned to broker peace between Topdogs and Underdogs. Meanwhile, Adonis stabbed Kitty and exposed the king to toxic ashes. Kitty survived in rabbit form. Belle passed the peace treaty plan to Gaff and confirmed Guinness’ suspicions.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 3 will likely begin with Belle reassessing her intentions to pursue a peace treaty and possibly continue her Nomad path, confiding in Bennett for support. She may also speak with Gwyn to acknowledge the truth of his warning.

Attention is expected to briefly return to Kitty, who may confront Sian about Adonis’ assault. Focus may then shift to Adonis and Dram discussing their next actions regarding Belle and Schwert Land. The episode will likely end by hinting at Belle and Adonis meeting again soon.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 3 is going to be airing in Japan on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers in other regions can expect it to be available on April 18 as well, though in some areas it may release early the following day, depending on local time zones.

In Japan, the episode will also stream on platforms like the Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 3 will stream internationally on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.